Accessing the videos of the sessions

Sorry: the videos were hard for me to find so I am going to provide each segment below. Each of the 4 segments runs from 2-3 plus hours.

My segment (with Leslie Manookian and Debra Sheldon) begins at 45 minutes into Part 1.

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Supper Clubs

Brownstone Institute would like to expand the regional offerings for supper clubs in the coming year. Thank you for the huge outpouring of support and expressions of interest in being a supper club host. We probably cannot expand to all the places immediately, but we will do our best to assist and make this way of building community available to more and more Brownstone supporters. If you are particularly interested in becoming a volunteer host in your region, please contact us with your information (email / phone number / location) and we will be in touch with more information as it is available. Send those emails to us at services@brownstone.org, with SUPPER CLUB in the subject.