The business of insect farming and food production. Has there been any profit? Where are the farmed insects going?
h/t to Robert Malone for his substack on edible insects today with link to this article
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10425141/
“The sector is now gaining momentum with several primary insect producers across the continent and value chain partners downstream beginning to incorporate insects as a primary ingredient in their products. The number of active insect-based companies is hard to establish considering the high turnover of start-ups (opening and winding down). Studying a precise geographic location (province of Quebec, Canada), the rapid growth of the industry has been observed since 2015 with an average annual growth in the number of companies of 29% (TFIC, 2022). But defining the growth over the larger NA region is challenging because there is no organization officially responsible for keeping track of the industry growth. By combining the information from the edible Quebec Insect Sectorial Table (TFIC), Natural Product Canada (NPC) and the North American Coalition for Insect Agriculture (NACIA) members, it was possible to obtain a rough estimate of 41 insect producers in Canada and 21 in the United States in 2022 (NPC, 2022; TFIC, 2022). In addition, there were 22 companies offering insect-based products in Canada and one in the United States (Figure 1). A better knowledge of the number of active companies is required to better evaluate the growth of the industry.”
So here are the members of the US NACIA trade group.
Half of these names sound like a pest control outfits. "Farms for Orphans" and "Little Herds" - pretty ominous - might want to check it out given we have an est. 460,000 children that goes missing North America every year. Then we have the nature engineers - improving on God's creation "Insect Engineers", "Better Insect Solutions". This shit is really bugging me - We need a group to advocate for insect rights.
Interesting that there are those who will probably get a religious exemption from eating zee bugs
The Torah expressly forbids Jews from eating insects (tolayim). Leviticus 11:41, “And every swarming thing that swarms upon the earth is a detestable thing; it shall not be eaten.” Any food known to be subject to insect infestation, therefore, cannot be eaten until the insects have been removed.
So this will be one food not getting the Kosher label.
Also will need to change the FDA "Defect Level Standard" - that limits the amount of insect parts and poop allowed in food
Here's what can work. Raise the insects and feed them to chickens instead of GMO grains, then we eat the chickens and eggs.