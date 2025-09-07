Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nancy barker's avatar
nancy barker
4h

Bravo, Dr. Varon. Thank you for your service!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
4h

Really just need to shut the CDC down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture