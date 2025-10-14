Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
2h

There is also a violence to it.

Beyond mere violations, forced injections of toxic chemicals into the human body, constitutes a violence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rachel Cheeney's avatar
Rachel Cheeney
3h

How many times can one healthfully be flabbergasted by the hubris and compromised decorum of this US government

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture