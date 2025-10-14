Here are the highlights of the report. Just a couple of pages you can read if you wish.

https://nap.nationalacademies.org/resource/29240/ISO_Evaluation_Highlights.pdf

This leads me to recall the FBI paying the National Academies (NAS) to evaluate their performance regarding the scientific analysis of the anthrax letters case. When Congress didn’t buy Mueller’s story in September 2008, the FBI Director told them he had arranged for the National Academies to review the FBI’s performance. I then discovered he had never signed a contract with the Academies to do so— until after he told Congress it was a done deal.

While the Academies were extremely careful in their language and their manner of presenting information, they did not provide the complete whitewash hoped for by the FBI and Director Mueller. So the FBI dumped a bunch of irrelevant garbage on the committee just before it concluded its work, delaying the report for almost a year. In that year, the FBI submitted its own report AMERITHRAX with great fanfare and “closed the case.” When the NAS published their report, criticizing the FBI and noting there was no proof that Ivins was the perpetrator, it was mostly ignored.

In the current report, the NAS bends over backwards to congratulate the CDC’s performance, but is forced to list some of its egregious faults nonetheless.

Note that Kathleen Stratton was in charge of the report for the NAS. She has been in charge of all the NAS reports on vaccines for at least 25 years. That is how they keep the narrative straight.

I do believe this report took into account who is the HHS Secretary now, and was slightly more open about CDC failings than it might otherwise have been. Nonetheless, here is the vanilla conclusion. The ISO stands for CDC’s Immunization Safety Office.

Why aren’t we surprised?