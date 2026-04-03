https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis-b/hcp/perinatal-provider-overview/vaccine-administration.html

Engerix B: no adequate and well controlled studies during pregnancy, but CDC recommends it nonetheless. From the package insert:

https://www.fda.gov/media/119403/download

Recombivax: same story.

https://www.fda.gov/files/vaccines%2C%20blood%20&%20biologics/published/package-insert-recombivax-hb.pdf