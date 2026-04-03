Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Larry Arnold's avatar
Larry Arnold
3d

I remember when the healthcare industry recommended very limited medications, no vaccines and no alcohol during pregnancy

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SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
3d

GASP!!!!!! For God sake what is wrong with these people. Are they Addicted to jabbing and needles ( with ZERO science Nor risk assessment) this is Extremely disturbing)

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