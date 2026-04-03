The CDC recommends not only a Hepatitis B vaccine at birth for all newborns at no risk, but also for their mothers during the pregnancy if unvaxxed--double dosing the babies!--no risk assessment!
This is the 5th different vaccine CDC recommends DURING A PREGNANCY that has never been shown to be safe at that time for mother or her fetus.
https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis-b/hcp/perinatal-provider-overview/vaccine-administration.html
Engerix B: no adequate and well controlled studies during pregnancy, but CDC recommends it nonetheless. From the package insert:
https://www.fda.gov/media/119403/download
Recombivax: same story.
https://www.fda.gov/files/vaccines%2C%20blood%20&%20biologics/published/package-insert-recombivax-hb.pdf
I remember when the healthcare industry recommended very limited medications, no vaccines and no alcohol during pregnancy
GASP!!!!!! For God sake what is wrong with these people. Are they Addicted to jabbing and needles ( with ZERO science Nor risk assessment) this is Extremely disturbing)