The Chinese prepared a detailed book on their most effective strategies for COVID, and Jack Ma had it translated into English and given to US doctors by March 22, 2020
Evidence the Kung Flu was not intended to be a Chinese depopulation weapon. Did the Chinese make the fake videos of people dropping dead or were they crafted in another Asian nation?
http://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2020/03/here-is-chinese-guidebook-for-clinical.html
Handbook of COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment--a 68 page guide
Zhejiang University School of Medicine
Thanks to Jack Ma/ Alibaba for the web creation and English translation of the Chinese guidelines found to be most useful in clinical care of COVID-19!
