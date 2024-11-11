The Cleveland Clinic did not say the vax causes myocarditis (except in rare cases) nor did it say vaccine-associated cases have a 5 year life expectancy.
I don't enjoy correcting others on our side, but this is a grossly alarmist and misleading story, based on what we know now
Here is the popular website that is usually solid but missed the boat on this story.
Here is the Slay News misinterpretation, relying on claims by veterinarian Geert Vanden Bossche
Here is the Cleveland Clinic website on myocarditis
Other causes of myocarditis may have an average 5 year life expectancy, but we simply don’t know about the long-term effects of vaccine-caused myocarditis, which tends to occur in much younger people. No need to bite your nails.
Vaccinologist Geert Vanden Bossche has been warning us about apocalyptic endings for 4 years now that did not come true; why listen to him now? His former employer, Bill Gates, might have something to do with the stories he tells.
"Geert Vanden Bossche
The issue of immune escape received special attention following publica- tion of an open letter by Geert Vanden Bossche (2021). Vanden Bossche, a virologist with experience of working for Big Pharma, GAVI, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, claims that mass vaccination with leaky vaccines could lead to more virulent strains of “Covid-19” developing in vaccinated people, which in turn could kill the unvaccinated, leading to a never-ending need to vaccinate against ever more dangerous strains. It was first theorised in 2001 that vaccines could in principle select for the evolution of increased virulence (Gandon et al., 2001). Empirical confir- mation was provided in 2015: immunisation of chickens against Marek’s disease “enhances the fitness of more virulent strains, making it possible for hyperpathogenic strains to transmit”; this is because leaky vaccination “prolongs host survival but does not prevent infection, viral replication or transmission” (Read et al., 2015). If similar were to occur in humans, then “the normal ‘life cycle’ of a virus, from highly virulent and dangerous, to more infectious but less dangerous (‘virus entropy’) may be fundamentally affected or even reversed” (van der Pijl, 2022, p. 247). This contravention of Virology 101 seems prima facie unlikely, however.
The Vanden Bossche open letter reads more as fear propaganda than as science. For example, it refers to “killer vaccines” and claims that mass vaccination threatens to “wipe out large parts of our human popula- tion” by “turning a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction.” If so, how might those behind the “bioweapon” expect to survive? Do they have the antidote? Vanden Bossche (2021) dramatically appeals to professional reputation rather than carefully supported scien- tific argumentation: “In this agonizing letter, I put all of my reputation
and credibility at stake.” Yet, an unreferenced, five-page letter is not the place to do this; rather, a peer-reviewed journal article, or at the very least a preprint would have been more appropriate, notwithstanding the urgency of the subject matter.
Like a tabloid newspaper, Vanden Bossche’s open letter places multiple, sometimes sensationalist, phrases in capital letters to grab attention, e.g. “THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT PUBLIC HEALTH EMER- GENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN.” Phrases such as “racing against the clock” and “there is not one second left for gears to be switched” add to the drama but detract from scientific credibility. The virus itself is anthropomorphised as a kind of master criminal that will “take on another coat” as part of its “strategy” to replicate and increase its “return on selection investment.” The open letter also makes emotive reference to the vulnerability of children to “Covid-19,” even though there is little to no credible scientific evidence to support this assertion (Hughes, 2022a).
Vanden Bossche’s scientific claims are spurious. For example, he presents a jaundiced view of the human immune system (Frei, 2021), focusing on initial “passive immunity” but not subsequent “adaptive immunity” in which T-cells are produced. He tries to downplay cross- reactive T-cell immunity as “short-lived,” only mentioning T-cells twice, even though it is known that “CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and neutralizing antibodies all contribute to control of SARS-CoV-2 in both non-hospitalized and hospitalized cases of COVID-19” (Sette & Crotty, 2021). Because “SARS-CoV-2” is a coronavirus, there is already a certain degree of cross-reactive T-cell memory (found in ca. 28–50% of people) and therefore “some degree of pre-existing immunity in the popula- tion” (Sette & Crotty, 2021). The “Variants of Concern” do not change this, for they “do not significantly disrupt the total SARS-CoV-2 T cell reactivity” (Tarke et al., 2021).
Despite criticising leaky “Covid-19” vaccines for endangering all human life, Vanden Bossche (2021) reaches a surprising conclusion: “Paradoxically, the only intervention that could offer a perspective to end this pandemic (other than to let it run its disastrous course) is ...VAC- CINATION.” Thus, he does nothing to challenge the “Covid-19” vacci- nation agenda. Instead, he proposes “large vaccination campaigns” that will prime NK (natural killer) cells so that they “acquire immunological memory” and thereby become able to “recognize and kill Coronaviruses at large (include all their variants) at an early stage of infection”—even though there is still no cure for the common cold.
If Vanden Bossche were right, deaths among the “unvaccinated” would have spiralled out of control. Instead, not only did Omicron fit the viral entropy model of more transmissible but less deadly (it was likened to the common cold), but health outcomes among “unvaccinated” people proved better than for the “vaccinated” (see Chapter 7). It is therefore hard to escape the conclusion that Vanden Bossche is yet another medical establishment figure responsible for propagating a pseudoscientific fear narrative. Almost no one had heard of him before he entered the scene, and he disappeared just as quickly, having played his part."
--from
“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the
War for Technocracy
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1.pdf#page159
Regardless. Those boosters are literally killing it, no pun intended.