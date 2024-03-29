The bridge attack appears to have occurred through the use of cyber and/or EMF weapons that knocked out electricity and certain aspects of the Dali ship’s black box, and then turned it toward the bridge’s essential pylon. As was explained to me, the bridge is named after the man who wrote our national anthem, which is symbolic. The ship that hit it, the Dali, is also highly symbolic. Lest anyone think this was an accident, the symbols provide the evidence it was no accident. Salvador Dali painted “The Broken Bridge and the Dream” in 1945, which can be seen in the St. Petersburg museum, FL. Note Russia also has a St. Petersburg.

Collection of The Dalí Museum, St. Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of A. Reynolds & Eleanor Morse 2007.7

The destroyed bridge is an unmissable signal.

What about the Crocus attack? It seems the 4 alleged perpetrators caught in Russia thought they were going to live through the attack—this never happens in a false flag. They always commit suicide or are killed by law enforcement. Remember how the young brother, the alleged Boston Marathon bomber, was shot about 100 times by police, while hiding under a cloth in a rowboat, miraculously escaping death? You would think the police want to question these suspects, but that never seems to happen.

Here is an interesting report on what very high Russian officials are saying to the media.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/yesterday-remarkable-statements-journalists-alexander-bortnikov-director-russia-federal-security-service/5853370