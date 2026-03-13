The Cult of Sociopathic Leadership Leads Only to Tyranny

Gary Null, PhD

Let me begin with a larger premise, because if we begin with Iran alone, we will misunderstand both the war and ourselves.

The United States is not suffering from one crisis. We are suffering from a convergence of crises, and their common denominator is this: power in America has detached itself from responsibility. Once that happens, institutions do not reform themselves. They become more arrogant. They become more insulated. They become more theatrical in their language and more destructive in their consequences. The result is what we are now living through, a nation that still speaks in the rhetoric of liberty while drifting deeper into coercion, manipulation, corruption, and decline.

If you only look at one headline, one president, one party, or one foreign conflict, you will miss the architecture of what is happening. You have to pull back. You have to see the whole matrix. You have to ask why the same society that cannot educate its children properly, cannot feed its people properly, cannot heal its sick properly, cannot regulate its banks honestly, and cannot tell the truth consistently about war, still insists on calling itself the indispensable moral authority of the world.

That is the contradiction.

And because most Americans have been trained to think in fragments, not in systems, the contradiction is rarely confronted. Today the media tells you to be outraged about one thing. Tomorrow it tells you to panic over something else. But almost never does it encourage you to ask the deeper question: why do the same failures keep repeating under different slogans, different administrations, and different manufactured emergencies?

This is where honesty has to begin.

We are living in a country where the educational system is failing at enormous cost. The healthcare system is failing at enormous cost. The food system is making people sick at enormous scale. The pharmaceutical system is normalizing lifelong dependency as a business model. The banking system penalizes the already vulnerable and rewards those who speculate with other people’s futures. The political system, in turn, protects all of it, because both parties are more invested in preserving the machinery of power than in restoring the public good.

That is not cynicism. That is pattern recognition.

If a nation spends more and gets less in health, spends more and gets less in education, spends more and gets less in infrastructure, spends more and gets less in public trust, then something deeper than policy disagreement is at work. We are dealing with institutional decay masked by public relations.

And what do people do when institutions decay?

Most people adapt.

They adapt to higher hospital bills. They adapt to lower-quality food. They adapt to schools that do not teach critical thinking. They adapt to constant surveillance. They adapt to debt. They adapt to loneliness. They adapt to social fragmentation. They adapt to endless contradictions. They adapt to political leaders who make promises they never intend to keep. They adapt to media that lies by omission, distorts by framing, and moralizes in inverse proportion to its own integrity.

But adaptation is not transformation.

In fact, much of what passes for resilience in America is simply maladaptation. People are not becoming freer, healthier, wiser, or more self-governing. They are becoming more accustomed to dysfunction. They are lowering expectations so they can survive in a system that no longer deserves their trust.

That is why the first part of this discussion cannot be Iran. Iran is the symptom of a larger pathology, not the whole disease.

The disease is a culture of concentrated power with diffused responsibility.

The larger crisis behind the headlines

Look at education. We have spent decades telling young people that higher education is the gateway to security and dignity, while quietly allowing tuition to become predatory, administrative bureaucracies to balloon, and educational standards to sink. Students are told to borrow tens of thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands, of dollars in the hope that the labor market will reward them later. But the labor market they graduate into is increasingly unstable, increasingly automated, and increasingly indifferent to their debt burden. Meanwhile, too many schools have substituted credentialing for education. Students learn how to comply, how to perform, how to repeat approved language. Far fewer are taught how to reason independently, how to weigh evidence, how to identify propaganda, or how to question authority without fear. A population trained to memorize but not analyze is easier to govern and easier to deceive.

Then look at food. We have industrialized the most intimate human activity, nourishment, and turned it into a chemistry experiment for profit. We sell convenience as a substitute for health, stimulation as a substitute for sustenance, and branding as a substitute for truth.

The result is predictable: metabolic disease, obesity, chronic inflammation, exhausted immune systems, and children raised on synthetic flavoring instead of real nutrition. Yet the system keeps moving.

Why? Because illness is profitable. A sick society is not a failed market. It is a vertically integrated business opportunity.

Now add the pharmaceutical system to that reality. Instead of asking why so many Americans are chronically ill, we normalize the illness and expand the drug pipeline. Instead of treating root causes, we manage symptoms, then manage the side effects of the first intervention with a second intervention, and often a third. This is called sophisticated medicine. Sometimes it is. Often it is simply sophisticated dependency. The more chronic the condition, the steadier the revenue stream. That does not mean every doctor is corrupt or every medicine is unnecessary. It means the incentives of the system do not point toward genuine wellness. They point toward managed illness.

Then look at healthcare more broadly. America spends more per person on healthcare than other wealthy countries, yet outcomes on many basic measures remain disappointing.

That is not a mystery. It is what happens when care is treated as a commodity, prevention is marginalized, billing becomes a science of extraction, and health itself is separated from the social conditions that determine it: food quality, stress, pollution, exercise, housing, meaningful work, community, and trust. The healthcare system does not exist in isolation. It exists inside a civilization that makes people sick and then monetizes the treatment.

Now consider banking and finance. Ordinary Americans are expected to be prudent, disciplined, and responsible in every small financial choice. Miss a payment, and the penalties mount. Carry debt, and the interest compounds. Fall behind, and the system tightens around your throat. But when major financial institutions gamble recklessly, misprice risk, or implode through their own fraud and hubris, they are rescued in the name of stability. Losses are socialized upward. Pain is privatized downward. This is one of the great moral scandals of our time. We do not have a free market in any honest sense. We have selective discipline for the weak and selective absolution for the powerful.

Then there is regulation. We are told we live in an overregulated society, and in some areas that is true. But look more closely. Ordinary people face layers of rules, fees, permits, and restrictions that burden daily life, while giant industries often shape the rules governing their own conduct through lobbying, campaign contributions, revolving-door appointments, and legal engineering. This is not principled regulation. It is managerial theater. It creates the appearance of oversight while allowing the largest players to write themselves exceptions, loopholes, and protections. The small operator gets smothered. The conglomerate gets accommodated.

And through all of this, nothing essential changes.

Complaining is not the same as changing. The average American can see the system is broken. They can feel it in their bills, in their jobs, in their children’s schools, in their declining sense of security. Yet the response is usually maladaptation, not transformation. People work more, sleep less, eat worse, medicate more, borrow more, and hope the next election will somehow reverse forces that have been building for half a century.

It will not. Not by itself.

Because the visible political system is only part of the story. Beneath it lies the continuity of entrenched interests: intelligence agencies, defense contractors, pharmaceutical giants, media conglomerates, technology monopolies, financial institutions, lobbying networks, and donor classes that do not disappear when a new face enters the White House. Administrations change. The command architecture remains. The rhetoric changes. The underlying incentives do not.

War as a system, not an exception

That brings us to the military-industrial complex, and here it is important not to use the phrase casually. In his 1961 farewell address, President Dwight Eisenhower warned Americans about the danger of unwarranted influence by what he called the military-industrial complex. He understood something essential: when military power, political ambition, industrial profit, and national mythology fuse together, war stops being merely a last resort. It becomes a standing temptation, an organizing principle, even an economic habit. That warning was not anti-American. It was one of the most patriotic warnings ever given by a president, because it understood that republics are often corrupted not only by enemies abroad but by appetites at home.

And what have we done with that warning?

Ignored it.

The United States remains by far the world’s largest military spender. SIPRI estimated U.S. military expenditure at roughly $997 billion in 2024, about 37 percent of global military spending, more than three times China’s outlay. A nation can defend itself strongly without building a civilization organized around permanent war readiness, permanent arms flows, permanent threat inflation, and permanent intervention. But that is not the path we chose. We chose normalization of endless readiness and endless enemies. We built an economy in which entire regions depend upon defense contracts, weapons production, military research, and global basing. Once that system matures, peace becomes economically inconvenient for too many powerful actors.

This is where the Iran war must be placed.

As of this week, Reuters reports that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has entered its second week; the House rejected a war powers resolution that would have required Trump to obtain congressional authorization; and Trump himself has publicly said the war could end when he wants it to end, even as administration officials frame the campaign as limited and strategic. That alone should concern any serious citizen. War is being described simultaneously as controlled, urgent, necessary, temporary, open-ended, and subject to the personal will of one man. If that does not reveal the disordered character of our politics, nothing will.

Now let us be fair and serious. Iran is not some innocent utopia. It is a theocratic state with its own forms of repression, censorship, and internal injustice. One does not have to romanticize the Iranian government to oppose another reckless American war. Those are not the only two choices. Mature moral reasoning requires more than choosing between two propagandas.

But the American public is rarely invited into mature moral reasoning.

Instead, they are presented with a ritualized script. Iran is dangerous. Iran is irrational. Iran is close to a bomb. Iran cannot be trusted. Action must be taken. Dissent is weakness. Delay is appeasement. Diplomacy is naïveté. Critics are unpatriotic. We have heard this language before. We heard versions of it in Vietnam. We heard it in Iraq. We heard it in Libya. We heard it in Afghanistan. We heard it in Syria. The names change. The architecture of persuasion does not.

Iran in historical perspective

History matters here.

In 1953, the United States and Britain backed the coup known as Operation Ajax, which overthrew Iran’s democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, after he moved to nationalize Iranian oil. Official U.S. historical records and mainstream reference works are clear on this point. The coup helped restore the Shah and deepened a pattern in which American power aligned itself not with democracy in principle, but with strategic and economic advantage in practice. That history does not excuse the Iranian regime that emerged after 1979. But it absolutely destroys the fairy tale that Washington’s relationship with Iran has always been rooted in selfless concern for freedom.

That is why historical illiteracy is so dangerous. Leaders who do not know history, or who know it and hide it, can mobilize populations on a false moral premise.

The nuclear issue is another place where precision matters. In 2015, Iran and world powers entered the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the JCPOA, which imposed limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The IAEA reported in 2018 that Iran was implementing its nuclear-related commitments, and Reuters has noted that in 2016 the agency said Iran had met its obligations, which led to the lifting of U.N. nuclear-related sanctions. In 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from the deal. After that withdrawal and the reimposition of sanctions, Iran gradually reduced its compliance. None of this means Iran should be trusted blindly. It means the story is more complicated than the war script allows. If you destroy a negotiated framework and then later cite the wreckage as proof that war is necessary, you are laundering policy failure into a pretext for escalation.

And escalation is what our system is built to reward.

Think about the cast of interests that benefit from confrontation: defense contractors, regional hardliners, intelligence factions, politicians who need an external enemy, media institutions addicted to war theater, ideologues who believe American force is inherently redemptive, and allied governments that know how to mobilize Washington through fear, flattery, or donor pressure. I am choosing my words carefully here. Influence exists in many forms. It is not reducible to one country, one lobby, or one secret explanation. But anyone who denies that U.S. Middle East policy is shaped by pressure from defense industries, donors, organized lobbying, and strategic alliances is not serious. They are pretending not to see the most obvious feature of the landscape.

That includes the role of Israel.

One can affirm Israel’s right to exist and still reject the claim that every Israeli security demand should be translated into American military action. One can condemn antisemitism without surrendering the right to criticize state policy. One can mourn Israeli civilians and Palestinian civilians and Iranian civilians without assigning infinite moral immunity to any government. Mature people can do that. Our political class, however, often cannot, because too many careers are built on the performance of unquestioning loyalty rather than the exercise of independent judgment.

So, if someone says that anyone dealing with Israel is often not using common sense, reason, or history, I understand the frustration beneath that statement. The issue is not a people. The issue is the collapse of critical analysis in a policy environment where certain questions are politically dangerous to ask. Once fear enters policy discourse, reason exits.

The domestic mirror of foreign war

Now step back again.

What kind of nation is rushing toward another war while its own internal foundations are crumbling?

What kind of leadership says it cares about Americans while life for so many Americans becomes more precarious every year?

This is why the essay must widen beyond foreign policy. The war is not an interruption of domestic failure. It is an extension of domestic failure. The same society that cannot restrain predatory finance cannot restrain militarism. The same society that cannot protect people from toxic food, medical debt, and collapsing education cannot be trusted when it says a new war is clean, necessary, noble, and under control.

Look at what happens politically. Republicans tell us they care about order, sovereignty, and the forgotten American. Democrats tell us they care about justice, democracy, and the vulnerable. Each side identifies some real problem. Each side also protects parts of the machinery that created the broader crisis. Republicans can be right about border chaos and wrong about corporate impunity. Democrats can be right about some civil liberties issues and wrong about censorship, war, bureaucratic corruption, and financial capture. Neither party, taken as an institutional whole, is sane. Neither is confronting the full architecture of national decline.

And because each side can point to the genuine absurdities of the other, millions of Americans remain trapped in negative partisanship. They are not voting for a coherent social vision. They are voting against the side that disgusts them more in that particular election cycle. The result is a population constantly mobilized but rarely liberated. Anger is harvested. Insight is not.

This helps explain one of the strangest features of modern American life: people can be full of information and almost empty of understanding.

They know what trend is exploding on social media. They know what celebrity endorsed what candidate. They know what cable host delivered which monologue. They know the approved outrage of the day. But they do not know the history of Iran. They do not know how a regulatory agency gets captured. They do not know why ultra-processed food is linked to chronic disease. They do not know how central banks, private equity, lobbying, pharmaceutical marketing, data surveillance, and military contracting intersect in one larger architecture of control. That ignorance is not accidental. It is produced.

The weaponization of confusion

And technology is making the problem worse.

Artificial intelligence, in its current corporate deployment, is not being introduced primarily to deepen wisdom, enlarge democratic participation, or cultivate human flourishing. It is being rolled out to automate tasks, centralize authority, monitor behavior, extract data, and reduce labor costs. In education it can weaken the very muscles students need most: concentration, original thought, memory, synthesis, and discernment. In the workplace it can become another instrument for downward pressure on wages and upward pressure on managerial control. In media it can flood the public sphere with synthetic text, synthetic voice, synthetic imagery, and synthetic consensus. If these tools are not governed ethically, they will accelerate a culture already losing its grip on reality.

So ask yourself: what happens when a society with weak civic literacy, declining trust, concentrated wealth, manipulated media, and a permanent war economy now adds algorithmic systems capable of shaping perception at scale?

You do not get enlightenment.

You get more efficient confusion.

And confused populations are easier to move toward war.

They are also easier to keep divided over secondary issues while primary structures of extraction continue unchallenged. That is why a PRN commentary cannot merely denounce this or that politician. It has to reveal the pattern: fragmented populations, distracted by culture war spectacle, are being governed by institutions whose real continuity lies in profit, secrecy, and coercive capacity.

The spectacle of leadership without reform

Now let us speak plainly about Trump.

Trump did not create America’s pathology. But he is both a product and an amplifier of it. He understands performance better than principle, grievance better than governance, symbolism better than statecraft. He also understands that millions of Americans have valid reasons to distrust established institutions, and he converts that distrust into personal loyalty rather than structural reform. That is a very different project.

He can say things that sound rebellious while empowering many of the same interests that have hollowed out the republic. He can criticize elites while surrounding himself with billionaires, dealmakers, ideological enforcers, media opportunists, and loyalists whose primary qualification is allegiance. He can posture as antiwar while escalating conflict. He can speak of national renewal while deepening personality cult politics. That is not an accident. It is the logic of our spectacle age.

At the same time, liberals who spent years warning about authoritarianism often lose credibility when they defend censorship, intelligence agency narratives, proxy wars, donor-driven politics, or double standards in foreign policy. They correctly identify some of Trump’s dangers, but then ask the public to trust institutions that have repeatedly lied, manipulated, or failed. That is why establishment anti-Trumpism has never been enough. It often asks people to go backward into the arms of the same class that produced the conditions for Trump in the first place.

So yes, both parties are insane in different ways.

One side often weaponizes raw force, resentment, and crude nationalism. The other often weaponizes bureaucratic sanctimony, selective morality, and soft authoritarianism clothed in procedural language. One may say, “Obey because I am strong.” The other may say, “Obey because I am informed.” But obedience is still the goal. And neither side wants a genuinely self-governing public capable of independent critical thought.

That is why Americans must stop behaving like partisans first and citizens second.

If the Republicans tell you they are protecting America, ask why ordinary Americans remain indebted, unhealthy, anxious, and precarious while military budgets and corporate profits flourish. If the Democrats tell you they are defending democracy, ask why so many democratic questions become taboo the moment intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, defense policy, or donor networks are implicated. Ask both parties why war remains one of the few bipartisan reflexes left in public life.

And then ask the harder question: what have we become that so many people accept this as normal?

We have become habituated to contradiction.

We say we care about children, but we expose them to toxic food, collapsing schools, manipulative technologies, debt-ridden futures, and a media environment saturated with fear and triviality. We say we support freedom, but we build systems of surveillance, debt dependency, censorship-by-platform, and career punishment for dissent. We say we believe in peace, yet organize the economy around military primacy. We say we want health, yet subsidize disease. We say we want truth, yet reward deception in every major institution.

That is what power without responsibility looks like in a late-stage society. It does not always look like soldiers in the street. Sometimes it looks like smiling presenters, glossy apps, patriotic slogans, and legal language no one reads. Sometimes tyranny arrives administratively. Sometimes it arrives therapeutically. Sometimes it arrives algorithmically. Sometimes it arrives wrapped in the flag.

The moral injury to the public is immense. People begin to doubt their own perceptions. They feel something is wrong but cannot name it. They know the cost of living is punishing, but are told the economy is strong. They know schools are weaker, but are told spending is generous. They know war narratives are deceptive, but are told skepticism is dangerous. They know something essential in public life has become counterfeit, but they lack a language larger than partisan complaint.

A standard for responsibility

This essay is an attempt to offer that larger language.

It begins with one principle: legitimacy requires accountability.

If an institution exercises power over your life, it must be answerable for consequences. If a bank wrecks a community, if a pharmaceutical company suppresses risk, if a media outlet sells falsehood as certainty, if an intelligence agency manipulates public debate, if a government launches war under distorted pretenses, then someone should be held responsible. Yet in modern America, accountability is theatrical for the weak and negotiable for the strong. The powerless are audited. The powerful are rebranded.

That cannot continue indefinitely without moral and civic collapse.

And we are far along that road now.

The current Iran war is therefore not just about missiles, uranium, or regional alliances. It is a test of whether the American public has learned anything from the last seventy years. Have we learned to question emotionally loaded war narratives? Have we learned to examine who profits from escalation? Have we learned to distinguish legitimate defense from ideological expansion? Have we learned that secrecy plus fear plus media repetition is one of the oldest formulas in modern empire?

If the answer is no, then this war will not be the end of anything. It will be another chapter in a long imperial addiction.

But if the answer is yes, then citizens must do more than complain.

They must withdraw consent from the systems that degrade them.

That does not mean retreat into passivity. It means disciplined refusal. Refuse dependency where possible. Refuse manipulative media. Refuse junk food sold as nutrition. Refuse endless debt sold as opportunity. Refuse candidates sold as saviors. Refuse the emotional blackmail that turns every foreign policy question into a loyalty test. Refuse the laziness of slogans. Refuse the cult of personality whether it wears a red hat, a blue tie, a lab coat, a military uniform, or a corporate badge.

Build local strength. Support honest farmers, honest teachers, honest healers, honest journalists, honest neighbors. Protect children from systems that eat attention and weaken thought. Relearn civic literacy. Study history. Read beyond the approved frame. Recover the habit of asking, “Who benefits? Who pays? What is being omitted? What assumptions am I being asked to accept?”

What renewal would actually require

That is how self-government begins again.

No charismatic leader is going to save a population that has lost the discipline of discernment. No party is going to cleanse institutions it depends upon. No empire is going to voluntarily renounce the narratives that justify its power. Renewal must come from citizens who become harder to manipulate, harder to frighten, harder to bribe, and harder to divide.

This is also where compassion matters.

Because the people most damaged by this system are often the least equipped to name it. They are working two jobs, caring for parents, raising children, managing illness, paying debt, and trying not to collapse under pressures they did not create. They do not need contempt. They need clarity. They need practical alternatives. They need communities of sanity. They need to know that their exhaustion is not a personal failure but a predictable outcome of institutional betrayal.

And yes, they need courage.

Courage to stand outside the crowd. Courage to reject official lies even when repeated by respectable people. Courage to say that a government can be unjust abroad and unjust at home. Courage to admit that both parties can be dangerous in different ways. Courage to challenge propaganda even when it comes from your own tribe. Courage to stop confusing loudness with leadership and branding with truth.

If enough Americans recover that courage, then even this dark period can become instructive.

Because every empire eventually reveals itself through overreach. Every corrupt system eventually becomes so brazen that its language no longer matches its conduct. Every illusion eventually weakens under the pressure of lived reality. The question is whether citizens wake up before the damage becomes irreversible.

That is why the issue is not just Trump, though Trump matters. It is not just Iran, though Iran matters. It is not just Israel, or Wall Street, or Big Pharma, or Silicon Valley, though all of them matter. The larger issue is civilizational: can a people that has surrendered so much of its autonomy recover the inner capacity for truth, restraint, solidarity, and democratic self-rule?

That is the challenge before us.

Not whether one more bombing run is tactically successful.

Not whether one more cable panel wins the argument.

Not whether one more election lets one tribe humiliate the other.

Those are surface dramas.

The deeper issue is whether we continue living as subjects inside systems we know are corrupt, or whether we become citizens again.

And citizenship in the deepest sense is not a legal category. It is a moral practice. It means taking responsibility for your own mind. It means refusing to outsource conscience. It means seeing through propaganda without becoming nihilistic. It means building life-serving alternatives even while the larger system decays. It means recognizing that freedom is not guaranteed by institutions alone. It is sustained by people with character.

The diagnosis

So when we say power without responsibility equals tyranny, we should hear that not as a slogan but as a diagnosis.

It explains why the educational system deteriorates without reform.

Why the healthcare system extracts without healing.

Why the food system poisons without shame.

Why the banking system exploits without remorse.

Why the media manipulates without apology.

Why the political system lies without consequence.

Why the national security state expands without limit.

Why war returns again and again under new branding.

Why ordinary people feel abandoned even as official America congratulates itself.

Because power unmoored from responsibility always moves in the same direction. It centralizes. It conceals. It punishes dissent. It monetizes vulnerability. It manufactures fear. It degrades truth. And eventually, it mistakes its own appetite for destiny.

That is where we are.

But that is not where we must remain.

The future is not redeemed by optimism. It is redeemed, if at all, by awakened people who stop participating blindly in their own diminishment. People who recover health where they can. Recover thought where they can. Recover local trust where they can. Recover historical memory where they can. Recover moral seriousness where they can. Recover independence from systems of manipulation where they can.

That work may seem small compared with the scale of the machine. But every serious transformation begins with individuals and communities refusing the terms of their degradation.

So let the lesson of Iran be larger than Iran.

Let it show us how easily a distracted nation can be maneuvered into another war while its own people are exhausted, indebted, sick, and divided.

Let it show us how quickly the language of necessity can silence the language of law and prudence.

Let it show us how both parties will exploit a crisis while avoiding the deeper roots of national decline.

Let it show us how propaganda still works when history is forgotten.

Let it show us that empire abroad and decay at home are not separate realities but one system viewed from two angles.

And finally, let it remind us of something very simple.

No government is noble because it says it is.

No institution deserves trust because it demands it.

No party is sane because it wins.

No war is righteous because it is televised with patriotic music.

And no society can remain free when those who exercise the greatest power bear the least responsibility.

That is the warning.

That is the pattern.

That is the unfinished choice before us.

We can continue as maladaptors, adjusting ourselves endlessly to corruption and calling it realism.

Or we can begin the harder work of becoming self-respecting citizens again, people capable of health, memory, judgment, solidarity, and principled resistance.

If we do not, tyranny will not need to announce itself. It will simply continue, one policy, one lie, one emergency, one surrender of conscience at a time.

And if we do, then perhaps the deepest American renewal will begin not in Washington, not in the boardrooms, not in the war rooms, and not on television, but in the minds and lives of people who finally decide they are done mistaking power for wisdom and propaganda for truth.

That is where the real revolution starts.