Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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AwakeRedPilled's avatar
AwakeRedPilled
2hEdited

“One can affirm Israel’s right to exist and still reject the claim that

every Israeli security demand should be translated into

American military action.

One can condemn antisemitism

without surrendering the right

to criticize state policy.

One can mourn Israeli civilians and

Palestinian civilians

and Iranian civilians

without assigning infinite moral immunity to any government.

Mature people can do that.“.

That’s a compelling and on point paragraph.

I’d like to see the USA’s integrity and moral compass restored to embracing disciplined , forthright, uncompromised, and ACCOUNTABLE, leadership.

War and violence should aways be the very last resort.”

And no deaths should be a laughable , joking matter.

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HARRY REYNOLDS's avatar
HARRY REYNOLDS
2h

Extremely well written and on point.

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