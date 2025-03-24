Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterThe Democratic Party is at record lows in the polls. How will they climb up after doing so much damage? It seems they want to keep on ringing the Trump Derangement Syndrome bell, foreverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Democratic Party is at record lows in the polls. How will they climb up after doing so much damage? It seems they want to keep on ringing the Trump Derangement Syndrome bell, foreverI think Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and that Zionist now equates to terrorism (sorry, but I call it as I see it), but I agree with almost all of what Victor Davis Hanson says hereMeryl NassMar 24, 202552Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterThe Democratic Party is at record lows in the polls. How will they climb up after doing so much damage? It seems they want to keep on ringing the Trump Derangement Syndrome bell, foreverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore308Share52Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterThe Democratic Party is at record lows in the polls. How will they climb up after doing so much damage? It seems they want to keep on ringing the Trump Derangement Syndrome bell, foreverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore308SharePreviousNext
Agreed on Genocide. Thank you for being honest about it
Please keep ringing the TDS bell, it’s working!