The DOD (now DOW) explained to the world how it believed the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) distinguished between prohibited and permitted research for vaccines. And furthermore, DOD asserted it was following this model and only doing permitted research. Here is what they wrote in a nutshell:

What are also currently felt to be prohibited are studies that make organisms more transmissible or impair the immune response in any way.

I looked at what DOD was doing itself and sponsoring for others to do way back then, and provided good evidence that it was breaking its own rules and doing offensive research. This link provides the full text article.

https://www.ippnw.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/PSRQV1N1Nass.pdf