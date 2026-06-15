The DOD told us how the law differentiated between bio-defense and bio-offense in 1989. I used this to show they were doing offensive research 35 years ago
What fun to find one's old work posted to the internet
The DOD (now DOW) explained to the world how it believed the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) distinguished between prohibited and permitted research for vaccines. And furthermore, DOD asserted it was following this model and only doing permitted research. Here is what they wrote in a nutshell:
What are also currently felt to be prohibited are studies that make organisms more transmissible or impair the immune response in any way.
I looked at what DOD was doing itself and sponsoring for others to do way back then, and provided good evidence that it was breaking its own rules and doing offensive research. This link provides the full text article.
https://www.ippnw.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/PSRQV1N1Nass.pdf
Thanks, Meryl. You're an international treasure.
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It's only "offense" when the "bad guys" do it.
When our side does it... it's defense.
And we're always the good guys*, even when we're poisoning our soldiers, children and culling the population. It's for their own good.
(*The good guys also get to exempt themselves and their families from the jibbie jabbies)
Anybody with a brain knows about the twisted evil that threatens us but it is critical to have the evidence. Thanks for all your work to expose these people, Dr. Nass!