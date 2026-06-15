Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
7h

Thanks, Meryl. You're an international treasure.

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It's only "offense" when the "bad guys" do it.

When our side does it... it's defense.

And we're always the good guys*, even when we're poisoning our soldiers, children and culling the population. It's for their own good.

(*The good guys also get to exempt themselves and their families from the jibbie jabbies)

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prsmith's avatar
prsmith
5h

Anybody with a brain knows about the twisted evil that threatens us but it is critical to have the evidence. Thanks for all your work to expose these people, Dr. Nass!

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