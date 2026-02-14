I have explained what this organization was doing several times. Its goal was to completely revamp the food everyone eats and thereby “save” $5-10 Trillion US dollars yearly. This was in line with the WEF goal to redo the world’s food system. It was in line with the war on cow belches and other livestock.

When the Lancet-EAT Commission published its latest report of mumbo-jumbo and fear-mongering in October, I reported on it here, and I suggest you have a look at it:

This is the colorful diet this group recommended in October 2025:

It’s beautiful, but notice anything missing? The PROTEIN. I don’t see any meat nor dairy products. There is a little tofu and some beans. Maybe one piece of fish. I don’t see a “complete protein” of balanced essential amino acids on most of these plates. Nor does there appear to be much of the 2 essential fatty acids.

The meals may or may not contain insect powders. The plan appears to have been to supply nutritionally deficient diets to us all in the name of saving the planet. This would not have made us healthy again.

Who could have come up with such an evil scheme? Now, it wouldn’t be the usual suspects, would it?

Yup, it would. The same people who co-opt and control “The Science” to make sure it supports “The Policy.” Richard Horton, of course, who enabled the SurgiSphere scam to sink hydroxychloroquine in May 2020, who is a huge proponent of One Health. The Wellcome Trust, former home of Jeremy Farrar and a cousin of the Gates Foundation. The Rockefeller Foundation.

And look here, they are palled up with the C40 Cities initiative, in which Cities are paid to deliver “Climate Action” results.

The C40 cities concept was a partner of the 15 minute cities concept in 2022 and aligned with ESGs. No surprise there. ESG News won’t let me in to read their article. Maybe they have already closed up shop?

Cut off the flow of funds through USAID, the WHO and the dozens of UN agencies, and these fake ecological, planetary health NGOs fall apart. Good riddance. Hopefully the rest of these imposter organizations will soon fold too.