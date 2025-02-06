But that is not only American Civil War. It is global civil war because USAID is center of global power with its ramifications in all countries of the world. Dems coming to defend USAID on the streets are just branch of the network of color revolutions.

To crash USAID is the same as to crash globalism. The stakes are much higher than life.

The USAID archives contain the clue to the last decades of world history - the names of those who collaborated as globalist agents subverting their own States and betraying their own people. Trumpists get hold on the huge weapon. They can see the reality of any country.

USAID agents are something more and something different than simple American spies. They are obedient to different extra-national center of decision-making. They are agents inside CIA and not only CIA agents.