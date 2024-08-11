Who is paying for the new vaccine card? The website only says that the EU is a partial funder and says nothing about who are the other funders.

https://euvabeco.eu/about/ “EUVABECO’s 14 partners will unite to perform a scoping review, aiming to identify innovative vaccination practices throughout Europe. By employing the Delphi panel method, we’ll achieve consensus on the practices to be used in our pilot projects. This collaborative effort will inform the development of implementation plans, paving the way for twelve pilot projects across Belgium, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Poland, and Portugal from September 2024 to August 2025. These projects will serve as key platforms to test and improve the implementation strategies. Following the pilot phase, the practices will undergo validation to assess their suitability, transferability and sustainability across Member States. Ultimately, validated plans will be shared with Member States to encourage widespread adoption.”

But there are so far 9 partner countries.

Why did the EU give its old vaccine card (with digital wallet) to the WHO, and now it is creating another digital vaccine card? Your tax dollars have apparently paid for this abomination twice. This one is voluntary (while we test it out that is).

Europeans, just in case you forgot, below is the old vaccine card system you paid for, rolled out elsewhere. It’s all about trust. WHO can’t remember if it is a digital ID (an essential accoutremont because 1 billion people don’t have a passport, don’t ya know?) or if it is a health certificate. Whatever. All you really need to know is that you need it.

What did the WHO donate to that woman wearing a thick gold bracelet?

Technical information

…The GDHCN is a trust network that is a digital reflection of the trust WHO already has with Member States. The trust network is operationalized through software infrastructure that enables Member States to bilaterally verify the authenticity of digital records and health certificates through an interoperable trust architecture, without WHO participating in any verification processes but acting as a “trust anchor”.

As the trust anchor, WHO is implementing an onboarding process to establish technical and governance procedures for digital trust between WHO and each Member State, and thus, between Member States participating in the trust network. WHO will not hold or otherwise have access to any individual data. Participating Member States voluntarily submit public keys into a directory managed by WHO, so they are shared in a trusted manner with other Member states. These public keys then can be used to verify that digitally signed health credentials (e.g. Immunization cards, health records) were issued by a recognized authority in the GDHCN. Regional and global trust networks are widely used today for when the provenance of information must be certified and verified such as a passport or a website. The GDHCN is designed to leverage existing investments by jurisdictions that were made under the COVID-19 response (the COVID vax pass the EU threw away—Nass) and provide the digital health infrastructure needed for resiliency in future epidemic and pandemic responses and to deliver better health to all by enabling the use of digital personal health records for continuity of care.

Better surveillance for all.