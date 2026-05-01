Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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LW's avatar
LW
8hEdited

Peaceful sleep. This is a beautiful meditation to get you there and clear the mind- Heart Breath Meditation.

https://alayalove.bandcamp.com/track/alaya-loves-heart-breath-meditation

Blessings. We are SO thankful for you.

All the accolades of success today…and I say wait to see what Nass and CHD say in a much more considered fashion.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
4h

They need 60 votes in the Senate because of the filibuster which Trump wants ended so they can pass the SAVE Act. I believe the filibuster also violates the Constitution.

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