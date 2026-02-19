I admit, I read some of this wrong at first, and I still don’t understand a lot of it. Let me show you what they have to say. I’m not going to post the bill language because it is very long, confusing, based on arcane definitions and on exceptions. But if you want to read it, the bill is here, and the entire section dealing with pesticides starts on page 670.

I think you should consider telling the Congressional offices how you feel about these parts of the Farm Bill as well as the liability shield.

Here is what the Waterkeepers Alliance (RFK’s old organization) wrote to the Ag committee members today:

We urge you to oppose harmful anti-clean water provisions in the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 (H.R. 7567). These provisions would weaken public health protections, undermine the rule of law, and threaten water quality: Section 10201(3) — Exclusion of Certain Substances This section would permanently remove dozens of hazardous pesticides used in industrial agriculture from important health and environmental safety reviews required under federal law. Section 10202 — Coordination This section would weaken protections for children, farmworkers, and the public by giving the U.S. Department of Agriculture new power to second-guess or block EPA health and environmental safeguards. Section 10203(3) — Interagency Working Group This section would delay or weaken protections for endangered species by allowing an internal government workgroup to slow down efforts to address pesticide harm to wildlife. Section 10204 — Registration Review This section would delay safety reviews of hundreds of pesticides until 2031, meaning potentially harmful chemicals could stay on the market for years without updated protections. Section 10205 — Uniformity of Pesticide Labeling Requirements aka Liability Shield for Pesticide Manufacturers This provision would prevent states and courts from holding pesticide manufacturers accountable for harms caused by their products, effectively creating immunity that blocks farmers, workers, and communities from seeking redress even when independent science identifies serious health risks. Section 10206 — Authority of States This section would bar states and localities from requiring pesticide labels, warnings, or restrictions that go beyond federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements. By stripping states and localities of their ability to respond to local environmental and public health conditions, it jeopardizes protections for drinking water, surface waters, and sensitive ecosystems. Section 10207 — Lawful Use of Authorized Pesticides This section would remove long-standing Clean Water Act protections that limit pesticide pollution in rivers, lakes, and streams. Its broad language could also weaken other major environmental laws. Section 10212 — Safe Harbor for Certain Discharges of Wildland Fire Chemicals This section would weaken Clean Water Act protections against toxic fire retardant chemicals being sprayed into waterways, putting water quality, fish and wildlife, and public health at risk. We urge you to ensure that the Farm Bill strengthens, rather than weakens, protections for clean water, public health, and environmental conservation. Thank you for considering this urgent public health and conservation concern. We welcome the opportunity to provide additional analysis or discuss how the Farm Bill can better protect states’ rights, local residents, and water resources.

Alexis Baden-Mayer of the Organic Consumers Association wrote the following on her Substack today:

Not only would it block pesticide victims from bringing lawsuits, it would severely restrict the EPA’s authority to regulate pesticides and completely eliminate states’ power to protect us.

