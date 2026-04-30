Here is what multiple organizations are saying and doing about the proposed, awful Farm Bill.

And from the National Health Federation/ Charles Frohman:

It’s great to see Republicans bucking their party on gifting Big BioTech immunity from lawsuits over harms from their pesticides like glyphosate. But there are other bad Farm bill provisions that should be opposed by Republicans (as well as Democrats). They include the several sections that will subsidize farmer adoption of wireless radiation-emitting…

Our Safe Tech victory over the Telecom industry over preemption of local cell tower location discretion might be short-lived, and Health Freedom faces another wireless radiation threat via the infamous Farm bill - made controversial over gifting BioTech immunity from pesticide harm lawsuits. Will you scroll to the bottom of my article to email & call your Reps to delete the wireless radiation-emitting subsidies from the Farm bill?

The Farm bill contains also subsidies for “Precision Agriculture”, the addiction by farmers to the Internet of Things (IoT) to remotely monitor crops and migrate grazing livestock. Encroaching cell towers and radio frequency identification tagging are killing cows, reducing milk yield and harming the soil biome. The expense of microwave ag contracts is bankrupting farmers, leading to more purchase of American fields by Bill Gates’ WEF friends. The insecurity of 5G is exposing the domestic food supply to hacking by adversaries.

If farmers want to purchase a PRIVATE wireless network or drone for Precision Ag, we have no problem what property owners do on their own homestead; they can reap what they sow and learn the hard way over the trap of wireless reliance. But taxpayers should not be subsidizing poor decisions that will jeopardize our access to quality food. Please send the email at the bottom of my article, to delete the Farm bill’s wireless radiation-emitting subsidies.