First I will tell you about the New Hampshire bill and what I think it will take to get it passed and enacted.

I still do not have final language for the New Hampshire bill, but it will allow the slaughter and butchering on a farm, in a sanitary area, of up to 3 cows per month, or an equivalent number of sheep, goats, bison and pigs, without USDA inspection, for sale in-state directly to customers and restaurants. The farmer, his agent or a custom slaughterhouse may process the meat into cuts and meat products. To remind you, the NH House passed such a bill on January 7 with almost a 2/3 majority. I and several others will be meeting over the next 4 days with the two state Senators who are sponsoring the bill in the New Hampshire Senate, and hopefully we will meet with other critical people as well to see how best to help move the bill along. I am putting the finishing touches on a long list of Pros and Cons for the bill that we can provide the state Senators and other interested parties. (Of course, there are very few Cons to the idea of selling meat locally without USDA interference, but it is important to address them.) We will also need the Governor’s approval to prevent a veto. Republican governor Sununu freely vetoed great bills the Republican-majority legislature had passed, including over-the-counter ivermectin. OTC ivermectin is now law in several other states. Republican Kelly Ayotte is the current NH Governor. And we will need the USDA to agree not to enforce its draconian rules on very small producers—rules that make meat much more expensive and essentially only help the (near) monopoly meatpackers. This is the tricky part. Our friend in DC loves this bill and will help. If you want to tell Brooke Rollins, USDA Secretary, what you think about being able to buy meat locally without a USDA inspection, here is her email: Brooke.rollins@usda.gov Remember, 4 companies control 85% of beef slaughter and processing in the entire country. And the largest is a crooked Brazilian company called JBS that has been convicted of bribing both Brazilian and American regulators, and its owners (brothers) have both spent time in jail. It uses many different trade names to fool its customers. JBS is the largest beef processing company in the world. It also processes hogs and chickens. Look at its 112 brands!!! Are you buying JBS’ meat? Who knows which country it comes from? Why would you think JBS’ meat is more wholesome than that from a local farmer that the customer has chosen to buy from?

Second, here is a 13 minute video about the farming crisis that is definitely worth seeing. (There are a few minor errors in the narration but they don’t affect the message. For example, the year that Bayer bought Monsanto was really 2018.)

Third, I did a CHD-TV show on Tuesday using old slides, in which I emphasized the truly critical role of federal government subsidies, and federal farm policy, in creating our current food system, causing farmers to go out of business, and making so many of us ill with poisonous food. Until federal farm policy changes, the US will continue to produce fake, harmful foods. Here it is:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/hawaii-must-defend-exemptions--no-farms-no-food/

I want to emphasize that diabetes (epidemic in the US now) causes premature aging of our arteries. That means it causes early heart attacks, strokes and it is the major cause of amputations. Diabetes robs you of years of your life, and even more, it robs you of good, healthy years.

On a population basis, the consumption of ultraprocessed food, i.e., the standard American diet, probably causes the same level of adverse health consequences as our vaccinations have caused. Both are very bad. Both need to be fixed. Both need to be understood on a deeper level by the whole population. We have a long way to go, but HHS is making more than baby steps right now. The more we push at our end, the more HHS will be able to get done.

This is why everyone needs to help out if they can, and explain the convoluted food system to whomever will listen.

Now that the administration is really worried about the midterms, we have a chance to get some of our goals accomplished. Thanks for your help!