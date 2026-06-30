Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
7h

Thanks Meryl for all you have done and are still doing to fight for freedom from being forced to take these real WMD...vaccines. .

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6h

Thank You, Warrior Sister. I hope you are all moved-in now.

;-}

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