‘Feds for Freedom’ to Hold National Security Summit Demanding Answers About Covid Mandates for Federal Employees
The federal employees who risked their careers to fight the Covid vaccine mandate, winning an injunction from a federal court, are now pushing for accountability across the federal government…
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7 hours ago · 96 likes · 1 comment · Margaret Menge
Thanks Meryl for all you have done and are still doing to fight for freedom from being forced to take these real WMD...vaccines. .
Thank You, Warrior Sister. I hope you are all moved-in now.
;-}