The fertilizer shortage, and it isn't just nitrogenWhy famines are being predicted. Read the whole article.Meryl NassApr 15, 202630105Sharehttps://www.agweb.com/news/crops/corn/fertilizer-fight-heats-prices-soar-and-survey-points-bigger-price-risks-202730105SharePrevious
Our farming system is so wrong on so many counts. Granted we didn't grow corn, only alfalfa for hay, and wheat to sell, on the dairy farm on which I grew up. It was pre-GMO so the wheat was actually food, not chemicals. And the alfalfa was fertilized using cow manure in a spreader pulled behind a tractor. This was organic growing long before it had cachet.
So what would it take to return the land, even large swaths of it, to more-traditional and even actually-organic farming? And more important, just who is looking into this and what are they saying? Writing? Videotaping?
I grew up among the peaceful waving fields of wheat and barley in Eastern Washington. I now live on the Tallgrass Prairie of the Midwest. Here, everything is cornsoy, most of it grown for high-fructose corn syrup and soybean (seed!) oil, and ALL of it saturated with chemical toxins: glyphosate and dicamba and more. As I drive the long roads home from the bigger towns, I could swear the land speaks. In memories of enormous herds of bison, passenger pigeons blocking out the sun for long durations, and trees surrounding the grass pains. And clean air and water and earth. OK, thundering bison are a bit unnerving, but the idea of clean and fertile soils and unpolluted air and surface water are what should be, no?
Farmers here work so hard: long hours and no real ability to have much social life for weeks or months on end. They've gotten locked into pharming rather than farming, and those inputs are being toyed with by those with more power. Of course the idea is to starve out the farmers and kill off the stragglers, and the land, and move those who remain into 15-minute prison camps where they will be surveilled and controlled -- Real ID has started it, and CBDCs will finish it, I suspect.
Would Door to Freedom consider doing a Seminar including these issues?
I'm a serious home gardener. Three gardens and a greenhouse. I've been stockpiling fertilizer for years, and I just bought 150 more pounds of it last month.
Of course, the fact that I'm doing my best to shore up my own tiny food-production operation does not address the challenges faced by the huge commercial farming operations on which our food supply is largely dependent.