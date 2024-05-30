https://x.com/nschwalbe/status/1796202550506463573

3 Globalist stooge organizations created to push for this agenda are mentioned by Nina, who writes op-eds and articles in medical journals about the IHR and pandemic trreaty. They include the Pandemic Action Network, GPMB (global preparedness monitoring board) and the so-called independent panel set up by the WHO to whitewash its COVID management and create the appearance of independent support for the global biosecurity agenda.

Go to the tweet (above) for a 1.5 minute video of them pondering the goings on.

Below are some past officials of the GPMB whom you might recognize

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is an independent monitoring and accountability body to ensure preparedness for global health crises. Co-convened by the Director-General of the World Health Organization and the President of the World Bank, the GPMB is comprised of globally-recognized leaders and experts from a wide range of sectors, including global health, veterinary epidemiology, environment, human rights, economics, law, gender, and development. It is tasked with providing an independent and comprehensive appraisal for policy makers and the world about progress towards increased preparedness and response capacity for disease outbreaks and other emergencies with health consequences. In short, the work of the GPMB is to chart a roadmap for a safer world.

The “Independent Panel” was created by WHO and belongs to WHO.

The Independent Panel was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General in response to the World Health Assembly resolution 73.1. The mission of the Independent Panel was to provide an evidence-based path for the future, grounded in lessons of the present and the past to ensure countries and global institutions, including specifically WHO, effectively address health threats. It did so by providing a fresh assessment of the challenges ahead, based on insights and lessons learned from the health response to COVID-19 as coordinated by WHO as well as previous health emergencies.

Precious Matsoso, who as a member of the Bureau managed the INB negotiations with Roland Driece, is also on the so-called Independent Panel.

The Pandemic Action Network seems to have been formed to corral the African nations into the WHO’s pandemic agenda. They do not say how they were founded nor who funds them, but they focus on the G20, G7 and other leaders. Here is just a snapshot of their work.