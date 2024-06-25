Please read Patrick Wood’s article about this UN effort here. Below I show mostly pictures of what the UN is up to, rolling out the globalists’ Plan B.

https://www.un.org/en/hate-speech

https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/advising-and-mobilizing/Action_plan_on_hate_speech_EN.pdf

Free speech = Hate speech = Genocide. The globalists LOVE turning things inside out, since it serves 2 purposes. Not only does it justify their criminality, but it also scrambles your brain.

They are worried about the recent dissolution of the Stanford Internet Observatory and the pending Supreme Court decision that will hopefully support the First Amendment, and so they are trying to establish a UN norm of partnerships for censorship that include “government, industry and civil society” together—exactly what goes against the First Amendment.

And speaking of establishing norms, listen to this, also from Guterres:

“States have an obligation under international law to prevent and combat incitement to hatred and to promote diversity, mutual understanding and solidarity.”

And in yet one more way they go after our children: