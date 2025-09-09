Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tish Fedora's avatar
Tish Fedora
2h

But what happened over the last 5 years was criminal. People were injured and people died. There must be a reckoning not a whitewash or a sweeping under the carpet. I dont see those who are responsible being held accountable. That cannot be the way this ends. People are still suffering and dieing. And still there are those who want mandates to continue. That is sick and evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
1h

“What a gruesome spectacle it was to see HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. take on a conclave of vicious grifters on the Senate Finance Committee straining to warp reality in defense of their mighty patron, the nation-wrecking pharmaceutical companies. Do you understand how deep, convoluted, and grave the political sickness is…” - This in a nutshell says it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture