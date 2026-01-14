Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexxxxxxxx's avatar
alexxxxxxxx
2h

what could be more obvious of mal intent than to use and allow "systemic pesticides" ie cannot be washed off because its "in " the plant

Reply
Share
Sboaks's avatar
Sboaks
2h

I realize having grown my own vegetables organically that the pest do win in the end no matter what attempts I take. But using a chemical that disrupts our gut and causing cancers is Not the answer to feed the population. There has to be another remedy. They shouldn't be so lazy and reliable on big ag pesticides. MAHA should look for alternatives as I'm sure they are out there but have been silenced.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture