The horrifying FDA calculation on COVID boosters in the NEJM and the policy being proposed
Who wrote this policy and the NEJM article, signed by Marty Makary and Vinay Prasad?
Here is the short NEJM article, which is not behind a paywall and can be reviewed by anyone.
The article starts off well, noting that the US is the only major western nation to recommend yearly COVID boosters for everyone above the age of 6 months, and even has a handy chart for emphasis.
But things go downhill from there. It looks like Makary and Prasad, if indeed they did design or agree to this policy, a big IF, fancy themselves Solomons, and have decided to cut the baby in half and give one half to those demanding COVID vaccines be proven safe before a single person gets another shot, and half to COVID vaccine true believers.
That is not how you run a regulatory agency. The FDA is required to review all the evidence and make a purely scientific determination as to safety, efficacy and necessity, with a nod to cost. They are NEVER supposed to ignore that statutory obligation. Instead it sure looks like they are providing a “glass half full” to each side in a popularity contest.
Snippets follow with my comments:
This says FDA does not know the benefit of COVID boosters, from any year or strain. Duh. In that case, you halt vaccinations until you figure out the benefit. But that is not what these authors suggest.
They could avoid splitting the baby in half by simply balancing safety and efficacy, as is their mandate. Efficacy is a question mark, and safety is awful, and the VAERS data are clearcut on this. So FDA officials would have good reason to NOT recommend boosters to anyone.
Here the authors reveal their ignorance (or contempt?) of vaccine science. Immunogenicity as a replacement for efficacy is a joke. FDA is NOT supposed to accept immunogenicity as a surrogate marker of effectiveness unless it has proof (correlates of immunity) to show that the specific antibodies generated provide actual protection from COVID over the year of expected efficacy. FDA does not have data showing this. Prasad is a cancer doctor and epidemiologist and Makary is a surgeon. Neither one is knowledgeable about vaccine science, obviously. And if FDA staffers who ARE knowledgeable about FDA’s regulations actually wrote the policy and the article, were they deliberately sending Drs. Makary and Prasad out to dry? To take the fall? To please nobody?
The sentence below in blue was probably not written by either Dr. Makary or Prasad. It references a legal nicety they are unlikely to know: FDA needs to claim it has an efficacy endpoint to legally justify a license, and so the author of this sentence is claiming that since FDA asserts that antibody titers are good enough evidence for efficacy, then FDA has the legal requirement to issue a license.
I am guessing that clever Dr. Prasad came up with a model for epidemiology studies of efficacy that are very satisfying methodologically, but they are disgusting when you see that he is recommending clinical trials in babies and never considers safety. “Risks” for little children? What risks? The risk of a cold or the risk of death? How vague. How cold-hearted.
The rest is addressed directly to the authors.
Dear Authors:
You have not mentioned vaccine safety once in this piece! Are you asleep at the switch? Your job is to provide us safe products. I understand that cancer doctors are accustomed to giving their patients deadly concoctions—but you are not in Kansas anymore, Dr. Prasad. We don’t give vaccines to healthy people that are more dangerous than the disease the “vaccines” are alleged to prevent.
We don’t give vaccines to people who are not healthy (your 100-200 million Americans who will be “eligible” for COVID vaccines under your new policy) if they don’’t provide net benefit—which seems to split the US population in half: the vaccines were recommended for 340 million Americans till now, and going forward will be recommended for half of them.
WTF is regulatory flexibility? Flexibility means the FDA can do whatever it wants, evidence be damned.
So-called “high risk” persons will be given vaccines without evidence, while for healthy people evidence is needed. I believe that flies in the face of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, “Equal Protection.” It won’t fly.
Your article indicates that safety continues to be ignored by the FDA. That is simply impermissible, since in order to license a drug or vaccine there must be a risk-benefit assessment, which you have failed to either perform or discuss in this piece.
This article is a slap in the face to the American people and to the legal and scientific process of regulation. Those who wrote the policy and the article are unfit to regulate America’s drugs and vaccines. I would venture to guess they were not Drs. Makary and Prasad.
There are only a few explanations for this policy, and none of them are good:
Ignorance of regulation, rules, and the entirety of the data on COVID vaccine safety and efficacy
Insubordination by staff, who are trying to throw their new leaders under the bus
Hubris: choosing to regulate by fiat and clever ideas, lacking a mooring in the existing body of regulatory science and rules
We must have excellent regulation of medical products if the population is to become healthier.
Please be brave and dismiss this policy and start over.
Who is supposed to participate in the FDA's future RCTs for "Healthy Individuals under 65"?
No COVID “unvaxxed” person is going to sign up…so the “control” group, even if they receive true inert placebos in these future RCTs will all be previously mRNA injected people (once again, safety could be confounded with harms, this time due to exposure to prior mRNA injections).
But that’s not the major issue…the primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage or stillbirth; if in the cells that line your blood vessels, possible clots/microclots leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 and increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers); & more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these mRNA COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
