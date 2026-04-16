Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
42m

We started our raised garden beds this way, branches, leaves and then soil. I did mot know that about maple leaves though. We have a hundred maple trees and lots of leaves. My husband mulches them up and we put in our gardens. Thanks for the tips on raspberry bushes. We have several patches throughout our property.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
just now

Those systems can work great in areas where there is lots of rain, humidity, etc. In the high desert, where we may get 12 inches a year (in a lucky year) and average humidity is 35% or lower, a mound becomes just a petrified mound of nothing. I know a person here who watched lots of videos on the "wood mulch" method of gardening... almost a decade later and her garden is still just a huge mess of wood mulch where almost nothing grows (it takes years to break down wood mulch here). As I always say, there's lots of different ways of gardening.

People should reach out to people in their area to find tips on what works where you live. The climate of the U.S. varies from state to state and even town to town. If you want to be successful, don't be afraid to talk to people who live in your area to find out what do to have bountiful gardens.

And pay attention to posts like this one and others to give you ideas on things you can do. But, always keep in mind that what looks like a good idea in one area, may be a disaster in your area.

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