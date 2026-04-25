Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3h

THANKS for keeping an eye on this issue!!! I'm saying all the time, TRUMP LIED from VERY BEGIN, tgalking no more wars, ever, and here you go. Alone in the first YEAR of his presidency his possessions increased THREE-fold. Wait until it gets to its end, HOPEFULLY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE..., before Americans will start dying out of hunger, while his family and Co. takes over everything.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
40mEdited

Asian mega-populations with their own, local giga-markets building IMEC and RBI in order to send their goods to Europe, a totally mis-managed, utterly corrupt and terminally bankrupt (not only financially but far more important, ideologically and philosophically !!!) is like trying to resuscitate a stinking, rotten dead fish by pouring tons of seawater over it in false hope it will start to wiggle again ... 🤣🤣🤣

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