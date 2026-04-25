Jillian Michaels (38 min video below) explains that the war on Iran (and Gaza, and ?Lebanon) have a lot to do with the IMEC corridor, a massive infrastructure plan that we have also heard about from Patrick Wood and Escape Key—a way to move energy, other products and data from India to Saudia Arabia to Israel/Gaza and Europe.

This massive infrastructure project was only announced 2 and 1/2 years ago, as COVID wound down. People were thinking big already. But Kushner’s Abraham accords (which included 2 peace and economic treaties between Israel and the UAE and Israel and Bahrain) were a necessary precursor to the IMEC, and came into being in 2020.

But there were several little problems.

The Gaza war interfered with Israeli-Arab relations and delayed the plan. Gaza may have been envisioned as part of IMEC, though maps show IMEC as transiting Haifa, about 100 miles north of Gaza. Gaza is insecure. How could the IMEC corridor be made secure, free of terrorist violence? Gaza may have been envisioned as including or bordering on a new Suez canal, although this is not discused currently. But a new canal adjoining Gaza to the north (the Ben Gurion canal) has been considered a possibility for over 50 years. As has one going right through Gaza (the Abraham canal): see maps from the Times of Israel blogs below.

The IMEC Corridor traveled through the Strait of Hormuz. See map of IMEC below. I don’t understand why it could not go from Fujairah overland to Jebel Ali/Dubai, bypassing the Strait and remaining within the Gulf of Oman. But perhaps that area too is subject to Iranian threats.

IMEC is an alternate to China’s Belt and Road initiative—a competitor.

Once built, IMEC could encourage the production of massive amounts of cheap goods in India, where labor is a lot cheaper than China, and 1.4 billion people, many underemployed. It would dramatically reduce the time to ships goods and energy from Asia or the Middle East to Europe.

Jillian Michaels tells us that while Trump’s Board of Peace was okayed at the UN for Gaza reconstruction, its own mission statement does not mention Gaza. In fact, it is an investment vehicle designed to bypass areas of global instability by ‘pacifying’ those areas using its own private army, made up of soldiers from different countries, led by a retired Special Ops US General. It would also use US government funds to insure against risks—yet the Board is a private club, with an admission price of $1 billion, promising very high rates of return to its investors. Investors like Kushner, Witkoff and Trump.

It is a huge can of worms. Listen to the second half of her podcast slowly and carefully, as the material is dense and shocking.