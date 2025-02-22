Ethiopia’s delegate says that “the pace was slower than they would have liked.” It is clear they have challenges and they may lose momentum. They must work hard to “iron out their differences” and “breach the gap.” Eswatini spoke on behalf of 49 African states. “The remaining issues, though difficult, are critical.” They are ready to burn the midnight oil to get this done, promote equity in the pandemic response. No one should be left behind. Indonesia said, the details of PABS needs to be specified in the treaty and not left for the future. Philippines says the Bureau tried to get a draft that would please everyone—incremental improvements were made. We did not make as much progress as we would have liked. Let’s finish what we started in May. Pakistan highlights two items. The Bureau tried to provide a balanced text. Compromises were offered which was positive. I will provide more on this soon.

Thirteenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) for a WHO instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

17 – 21 February 2025 09:00–12:30, 14:00–17:30 CET, Geneva, Switzerland In December 2021, the World Health Assembly established an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization, to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The thirteenth meeting of the INB is to be held in hybrid format from 17–21 February 2025. The opening and closing plenary sessions of the INB are open to WHO Member States, Associate Members, Observers and regional economic integration organizations, as well all relevant stakeholders. These sessions, on 17 and 21 February, will be publicly webcast and archived for later viewing. Relevant stakeholders (Annexes A–E) will be invited to join for a brief open session at the beginning of each day to be updated on progress and provide their views on relevant Articles. Substantive negotiating sessions will be held in closed format.

Tedros lied again about sovereignty—blaming us for disinformation regarding the sovereignty grab that the pandemic treaty embodies.

https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2025/02/17/default-calendar/thirteenth-meeting-of-the-intergovernmental-negotiating-body-(inb)-for-a-who-instrument-on-pandemic-prevention-preparedness-and-response