The Iran war and its censorship--how are things today?
Not so good. And the DOW dropped 793 points on Friday
First, we learn that Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz claimed that 8 of every 10 Iranaian misiles aimed at Israel are hitting their targets. It should also be noted that after the US/Israel repeatedly attacked Iran’s Bushehr nuclear (3 times) and industrial sites (2 large steel factories and electricity grid) over the weekend, Iran suggested that the population of Tel Aviv should leave the city as they would do their best to demolish it.
Is Joshua Landis credible? It certainly seems so. Haaretz is a respected Israeli newspaper that does not hew to the Zionist narrative, unlike most of the other papers in Israel.
So I went to read the post, but it has been disappeared. Israeli and now clearly X censorship is agressive and fast.
Meanwhile, the Iranians managed to bomb more US tankers parked in Saudi Arabia at Prince Sultan airbase, and have bombed either one or two E-3 AWAC surveillance/command/control planes as well. These are heavy losses for the US, as the AWACs are filling in for the destroyed radars at US gulf bases. The plane below is an AWAC, and this looks like one surgical strike:
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwyd07m7e1xo
The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that at least two US refuelling aircraft were also damaged.
On Sunday Iran’s IRGC-linked Fars news agency said a Shahed drone had struck the E-3 aircraft.
BBC Verify has also seen an E-3 in this location in a satellite image captured on 11 March. We cannot say if they are the same aircraft.
In one of the verified pictures the aircraft’s tail number is visible. Using this we checked flight-tracking site Flightradar24 which showed it was airborne near the base on 18 March.
A satellite image taken on Friday appears to show a fire on the air base apron, about 1,600m (5,200ft) east of the E-3. It is not clear whether this was part of the same attack in which the aircraft seen in these pictures was damaged.
Meanwhile, the Houthis who control Yemen have dipped a toe into the war, but have not shut off shipping in the Red Sea—yet. But we know they can, as they have taken control of the area before, and the US (with the Saudis) earlier failed to dislodge them.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/29/houthis-open-new-front-in-iran-war-will-yemeni-group-block-bab-al-mandeb
Saudi oil is currently all exiting through the Red Sea, making this potential chokepoint even more critical than it was previously. If closed off, expect another big jump in oil prices.
Thank you for the update, photo and map. You are much appreciated!
At least the Iranians unlike the blood thirsty worshippers of Baal, Baalam, Balac and Moloch comprised the Political class and unfortunately service personnel of U.S and Isteal/Israeli Militaries happy it seems to wantonly murder and injure innocent civilians and to destroy civilian infrastructure … that Iran, a civilised society of some 6000+ years gestation knows the difference about how to wage war when in conflict, a nation responding to multiple aggressions and first strikes from Israel and their U.S masters, strikes that have shattered and breached every international norm, convention and definitively international laws and the laws of war.. that aIran, this tyrannical state.. not, actually notifies and gives warnings to its adversaries of targets to be destroyed.
Personally I hope they wipe Tel Aviv, that cess pit of rape, sodomy, torture, immorality, refuge for sexual deviants, many of them given refuge at the border merely by turning up and proclaiming to be Zionist adherents, all and any internationally issued indictments and arrest warrants ignored as such miscreants with the worst sexual proclivities are given safe harbour, sanctuary.. able to mix with the others comprising the 82% of the populace of that Theodor Herzl ideology abiding shit hole nation construct who support unequivocally their governments atrocious genocidal, and wanton murderous behaviours .. hence, Iran, I say wipe it off the face of the earth, time for payback, at least it’s only property being destroyed unlike the wanton rapacious violence and death these outliers of humanity have wrought upon our fellow human beings throughout the Middle East dating back to the inglorious days of their seeking statehood.
Israel is a bastard Nation whose time has come, break it up, balkanise it, do unto them and visit upon them everything save the lives taken, that they have gratuitously visited upon their neighbours, doing so with reckless abandon, as of a misguided twisted and psychotic right of sorts.. go figure, payback I guess is a bitch.
At least unlike the Gazan’s, Lebanese, Iranians they have slaughtered they are having the chance to vacate as noted, the timely warning to get out of dodge just as advised by Irans military Aero Rocket Forces, Iran warning all in that cesspit of salacious depravity… Tel Aviv.. a liberal experiment gone awry that would make the Sodom and Gomorrah..of old actually blush, such are the perversions and depravity indulged.. and they say Iran are the aggressors and evil… get a life..do your homework and understand fully what has really been going on, why this is being set off and pursued by both the U.S and Israel, everything you’ve been told nothing more than a fantasy… therein lies the challenge, research, learn, educate then opine… just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand