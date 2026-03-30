Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dianne Stoess's avatar
Dianne Stoess
6h

Thank you for the update, photo and map. You are much appreciated!

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
6h

At least the Iranians unlike the blood thirsty worshippers of Baal, Baalam, Balac and Moloch comprised the Political class and unfortunately service personnel of U.S and Isteal/Israeli Militaries happy it seems to wantonly murder and injure innocent civilians and to destroy civilian infrastructure … that Iran, a civilised society of some 6000+ years gestation knows the difference about how to wage war when in conflict, a nation responding to multiple aggressions and first strikes from Israel and their U.S masters, strikes that have shattered and breached every international norm, convention and definitively international laws and the laws of war.. that aIran, this tyrannical state.. not, actually notifies and gives warnings to its adversaries of targets to be destroyed.

Personally I hope they wipe Tel Aviv, that cess pit of rape, sodomy, torture, immorality, refuge for sexual deviants, many of them given refuge at the border merely by turning up and proclaiming to be Zionist adherents, all and any internationally issued indictments and arrest warrants ignored as such miscreants with the worst sexual proclivities are given safe harbour, sanctuary.. able to mix with the others comprising the 82% of the populace of that Theodor Herzl ideology abiding shit hole nation construct who support unequivocally their governments atrocious genocidal, and wanton murderous behaviours .. hence, Iran, I say wipe it off the face of the earth, time for payback, at least it’s only property being destroyed unlike the wanton rapacious violence and death these outliers of humanity have wrought upon our fellow human beings throughout the Middle East dating back to the inglorious days of their seeking statehood.

Israel is a bastard Nation whose time has come, break it up, balkanise it, do unto them and visit upon them everything save the lives taken, that they have gratuitously visited upon their neighbours, doing so with reckless abandon, as of a misguided twisted and psychotic right of sorts.. go figure, payback I guess is a bitch.

At least unlike the Gazan’s, Lebanese, Iranians they have slaughtered they are having the chance to vacate as noted, the timely warning to get out of dodge just as advised by Irans military Aero Rocket Forces, Iran warning all in that cesspit of salacious depravity… Tel Aviv.. a liberal experiment gone awry that would make the Sodom and Gomorrah..of old actually blush, such are the perversions and depravity indulged.. and they say Iran are the aggressors and evil… get a life..do your homework and understand fully what has really been going on, why this is being set off and pursued by both the U.S and Israel, everything you’ve been told nothing more than a fantasy… therein lies the challenge, research, learn, educate then opine… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

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