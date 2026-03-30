First, we learn that Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz claimed that 8 of every 10 Iranaian misiles aimed at Israel are hitting their targets. It should also be noted that after the US/Israel repeatedly attacked Iran’s Bushehr nuclear (3 times) and industrial sites (2 large steel factories and electricity grid) over the weekend, Iran suggested that the population of Tel Aviv should leave the city as they would do their best to demolish it.

Is Joshua Landis credible? It certainly seems so. Haaretz is a respected Israeli newspaper that does not hew to the Zionist narrative, unlike most of the other papers in Israel.

So I went to read the post, but it has been disappeared. Israeli and now clearly X censorship is agressive and fast.

Meanwhile, the Iranians managed to bomb more US tankers parked in Saudi Arabia at Prince Sultan airbase, and have bombed either one or two E-3 AWAC surveillance/command/control planes as well. These are heavy losses for the US, as the AWACs are filling in for the destroyed radars at US gulf bases. The plane below is an AWAC, and this looks like one surgical strike:

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwyd07m7e1xo

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that at least two US refuelling aircraft were also damaged. On Sunday Iran’s IRGC-linked Fars news agency said a Shahed drone had struck the E-3 aircraft. BBC Verify has also seen an E-3 in this location in a satellite image captured on 11 March. We cannot say if they are the same aircraft. In one of the verified pictures the aircraft’s tail number is visible. Using this we checked flight-tracking site Flightradar24 which showed it was airborne near the base on 18 March. A satellite image taken on Friday appears to show a fire on the air base apron, about 1,600m (5,200ft) east of the E-3. It is not clear whether this was part of the same attack in which the aircraft seen in these pictures was damaged.

Meanwhile, the Houthis who control Yemen have dipped a toe into the war, but have not shut off shipping in the Red Sea—yet. But we know they can, as they have taken control of the area before, and the US (with the Saudis) earlier failed to dislodge them.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/29/houthis-open-new-front-in-iran-war-will-yemeni-group-block-bab-al-mandeb

Saudi oil is currently all exiting through the Red Sea, making this potential chokepoint even more critical than it was previously. If closed off, expect another big jump in oil prices.