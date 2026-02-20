At the “Board of Peace” meeting yesterday, President Trump gave Iran 10 days to fall into line or risk a major military attack. Threatening war at the peace meeting; isn’t that an oxymoron? Apparently representatives from 50 countries showed up to the meeting.

But ABC News says he gave Iran “up to 15 days”.

The same day, he gave Iran “until midnight” to do something.

Today,

The markets responded. Gold jumped to over $5,000 again last night, and silver rose by about 5% since yesterday’s market close. However, the move in metals calmed down some during the day, signalling no war today or this weekend.

There is another problem with that little Iran war. The UK suggests it is illegal (it is illegal under international law to instigate an attack on another country) and therefore the UK will not allow us to use their base in the Indian Ocean as part of any attack.

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/trump-chagos-islands-deal-iran-attack-british-bases-kcj0gzbr8

https://www.twz.com/news-features/u-k-denying-u-s-use-of-key-bases-would-impact-bombers-role-in-iran-air-campaign

Both Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean, and RAF Fairford, a base in the U.K., would be important to any American plans to use long-range bombers in a sustained campaign against Iran. The move reportedly stems from British legal concerns about an Iran attack as well as a dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the ultimate disposition of Diego Garcia.

Is this a “save face” for Trump, allowing him to squirm out of his threats?

Is it a hissy fit by Starmer, who is showing his citizens and the rest of Europe he can stand up to the orange man?

Starmer’s prime ministership is on the line, and Mandelson and McSweeny may be arrested next, after former Prince Andrew. They were the prime movers who squeezed Starmer into power. And among his top advisers. McSweeney was his Chief of Staff, his Svengali, and Mandelson was the ambassador to the US.

There has been much disinformation being spread about Diego Garcia (where our base is) and the other Chagos Islands recently, with the UK claiming it wants to give these islands to the island nation of Mauritius, and pay billions to get it to take the islands, then lease them back to the UK. What you don’t hear is that the US pressed the UK to forcibly remove all the Chagos Islanders, which was accomplished in 1971 , so we could use the islands as we wished for military purposes. And the Chagoossians want their islands back. Things we Americans never heard about… done in our name…. Because it’s strategic, like Greenland. according to some unnamed military expert.

The US has tried to intervene with the UK plan, ostensibly because our military military base on Diego Garcia might be at risk. I don’t know what this is really all about, and the media have (as usual) transcribed the talking points they have been given, which make no sense. Here is a map, so you can place the Chagos Islands, Mauritius (which was also owned by the UK) and Iran. Politico perhaps explains it best: “The deal, which gives Mauritius control of former British imperial possession, was intended to shore up the use of a U.S.-U.K. military base on Diego Garcia through a lease agreement, while shielding the U.K. from international legal action over the islands’ fate.”

