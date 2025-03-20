Below is what came from the drop of the JFK assassination files: use of agricultural sabotage, because it had “plausible deniability” — for CIA, a necessary attribute.

“Bundy” was probably McGeorge Bundy (US National Security Adviser, 1961-1966) or his brother, William Bundy:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Bundy

The US also planned to use agricultural warfare against Japan’s rice crop (using rice blast, but I cannot find the reference now) and Germany’s livestock (with rinderpest and anthrax) during World War II.

The anthrax epizootic I studied (click the link for full text) was another example of food warfare, intended to kill cattle belonging to blacks during the Rhodesian civil war (also a race war, between 1978 and 1981). Cattle were the black majority’s main source of wealth, as well as a food source. My discovery that Rhodesia’s persistent anthrax outbreak was a deliberate biological warfare attack was featured in a book titled Plague Wars and a UK TV show by BBC-TV presenter Tom Mangold. My research was also featured in the London Times on December 30 or 31, 1992—but was subsequently scrubbed from Lexis-Nexus and electronic versions. I saved the hard copy. I like hard copies.

Back to Cuba. I was asked to investigate Cuba’s blindness epidemic (termed Optic and Peripheral Neuropathy) in 1993, and discovered it was due to cyanide. Not enough cyanide to kill, but enough to cause a terrible neurologic illness, and the illness was so widespread cyanide was probably added to a food or water source. There were 50,000 cases.

While consulting for Cuba’s Ministry of Health, I was told about a series of attacks by the CIA on Cuba’s food crops and her pigs. Sometimes US planes had been seen in the region of a crop failure, allegedly spraying something. Half a million pigs had to be slaughtered due to African Swine Fever, essentially every pig in Cuba.

Regarding the pigs, there was actual proof of CIA involvement, enough so the story made it to mainstream US media, before disappearing down the memory hole.

Cuba knew about this, but we in the US, whose taxes were used to attack Cuba’s food supply, were blissfully ignorant.

We had no idea such evil deeds might blow back to us. But here we are with egg shortages and 167 million chickens culled in the US in 3 years, with nothing to show for it but high prices.

Is this a warning of what we could face in the future if agricultural warfare is not rapidly ended, along with all Gain of Function research, development, testing and production? Now’s the time to protect the future.