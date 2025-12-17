Here is where you can find the document:

https://docs.un.org/en/A/80/L.34

Mostly the document says nothing substantive, but I will hit a few highlights.

They want to be sure that the two worst (wrt side effects) vaccines keep being used, and in a larger population. Those are Hepatitis B vaccines and the HPV vaccine. They want to be sure mental health conditions get treated. These are gifts to Pharma and not necesarily to patients. They want WHO’s list of essential medicines (including vaccines) to be available to 80% of primary care clinics worldwide. HCQ and ivermectin are both on that list of essential medicines Wonder if the WHO will restrict their use? This section is another giveaway to Pharma, directing nations to stockpile meds on the list and make them broadly available. They suggest increasing taxes on alcohol and tobacco, since where else are they going to get new money from?

This section below (from page 12) had a few zingers that I thought I should deconstruct.

#70. Emergency planning and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPPR) efforts should incorporate the issues of noncommunicable disease and mental health treatment. I think this means:

a) PPPR is where all the money is going right now, so let’s use PPPR as a piggy bank and spread the Love Money around and reapportion some of it to mental health, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and hypertension.

b) The concept of “Emergencies” would allow the WHO Director-General to declare what countries must do to respond to the emergency, in the pandemic treaties that WHO pushed. Emergencies also allow unlicensed drugs and vaccines to be used. “Emergencies” are used as a mechanism to avoid existing law and norms. Might an emergency be used to dole out psychiatric drugs, without a doctor’s evaluation and prescription?

c) “Humanitarian response frameworks” generally refers to dealing with civilians in a war zone. Does this mean doling out psych drugs to people in refugee camps, for example, without prescriptions? Is this a framework for paciflying civilians, numbing them, reducing their capacity to think clearly?

#72. Use health (noncommunicable diseases and claims of misinformation and disinformation) yet again as an excuse to impose surveillance and censorship on populations.

#73. Collect more data on the population; impose more surveillance. Make data systems interoperable.

#74. Besides collecting data and doiong enhanced surveillance, share all the data beyond your own country.

Here is another zinger from the document:

“The political declaration firmly positions NCDs and mental health as not merely health concerns, but as central pillars for achieving sustainable development and social justice. It underscores that solutions require a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach, engaging civil society, partners, youth, persons with disabilities, and people with lived experience.”

First, the document in no way positions non-communicable diseases and mental health as pillars to achieve sustainable development. Where did they get that idea? It just goes to show you how much meaningless blather there is in these type of documents.

Second, the US under Biden defined certain actions as being so critical that they needed a “whole of government” or “whole of society” approach — and this construct has now been adopted by the UN General Assembly in this document.

In the US, this concept was applied to the need to deal with misinformation and disinformation by the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, which I wrote about a couple of years ago. It is a bogus concept, since misinfo and disinfo exist only in the eyes of the beholder. Making a mistake (voicing misinformation) is not a criminal act. Not in any criminal code. Similarly, disinformation is defined as telling the truth (or a falsehood) with the intention to mislead. Intent is very hard to prove. Disinformation is not a crime either, though an attempt was made to make the public think it was—and when a medical professional did it, the public was asked to report them to the government.

This is just 1984 being enacted in real time. The fact the UNGA has adopted this language after the US tells us it is being imposed, in both places, by globalist apparatchiks who demand that their demands now be imposed on the whole of society.

Tonight I happened to find that Sec. Kennedy had rejected this document. Happy to see he is paying attention. The UN system is just another mechanism that has been adopted by globalists to assist in their quest to gain power over the entire world.