BREAKING:
U.S. House Judiciary Committee confirm that the EU interfered in 8 European elections.
Slovakia (2023)
The Netherlands (2023&2025)
France (2024)
Romania (2024)
Moldova (2024)
Ireland (2024&2025)
This people talk about democracy 24/7...
Dissolve the EU and return power to the people
Guaranteed these are the same people who say Trump is a threat to democracy
Meryl, thank you for all you do.
Election fraud, war for profit, fear mongering to scare the masses into allowing poison to be injected into their bodies, the constant false media dividing and confusing the people, and much more evil, is the bread and butter of this death cult.
This is the norm, this is what the criminal cartel called government does, has been doing while looting as much $ as possible. As long as this death cult remains unpunished, this terror will continue. They are at their core extreme cowards, once a few of these vermin are put on trial, convicted and given appropriate punishment, in many cases that would be the death penalty, the psychopathic authoritarianism will end.