I have said before that the WHO could not get sufficient steam behind its existential climate change agenda, so the PR boys advised that Health be made a part of climate change, since everyone still seemed to be concerned about threats to their health.

This started out with Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak telling us that humans were causing climate change, and this was leading to pandemic zoonoses. If we weren’t good boys and girls and stopped using fossil fuels, we would experience more and more pandemics because those bat caves would be getting mighty hot, and the bats would come out for air— while the ever-growing need for farmland meant the people would be moving closer and closer to the bat caves, until something terrible happened. Again and again.

I noticed this in mid 2020 and realized that something smelled fishy about it. (This was before anyone knew Peter Daszak was the EcoHealth Alliance launderer of money to the WIV and at least 30 other international labs, from at least 5 US government agencies.) USAID was Peter’s biggest funder, immediately followed by DOD. Listen to Mike Benz regarding USAID—it is really a deep state slush fund. Watch Samantha Power refuse to answer questions about it when asked by Congress. USAID’s budget of about $32 Billion equals that of the State Department, of which it is an offshoot.

Foreign assistance to create potential pandemic pathogens. The citizens pay, thinking they are being virtuous, while under the guise of humanitarian relief we are actually paying for globalists to consolidate their control over us. As Catherine Austin Fitts says, we are paying for our own enslavement.

Well, over the past few years I noticed that the WHO’s climate change spin was increasingly about health. And TODAY the WHO laid it out for everyone to see: Health and Climate have been fused.

Launching the COP29 special report on climate and health and a technical guidance on Healthy Nationally Determined Contributions, WHO urges world leaders at COP29 to abandon the siloed approach to addressing climate change and health. It stresses the importance of positioning health at the core of all climate negotiations, strategies, policies and action plans, to save lives and secure healthier futures for present and future generations. “The climate crisis is a health crisis, which makes prioritizing health and well-being in climate action not only a moral and legal imperative, but a strategic opportunity to unlock transformative health benefits for a more just and equitable future,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “COP29 is a crucial opportunity for global leaders to integrate health considerations into strategies for adapting to and mitigating climate change. WHO is supporting this work with practical guidelines and support for countries.”

Developed by WHO in collaboration with over 100 organizations and 300 experts, the COP29 special report on climate change and health identifies critical policies across three integrated dimensions – people, place and planet. The report outlines key actions aiming to protect all people, particularly the estimated 3.6 billion people who live in areas which are most susceptible to climate change. The report underlines the importance of the governance that integrates health in climate policy-making – and climate in health policy-making – being essential for progress. The report’s top recommendations include:

make human health and well-being the top measure of climate success to catalyse progress and ensure people-centred adaptation and resilience;

end fossil fuel subsidies and reliance by realigning economic and financial systems to protect both people's health and the environment, through investment in clean, sustainable alternatives that reduce pollution-related diseases and cut carbon emissions;

mobilize financing for climate-health initiatives, particularly to strengthen responsive health systems and support the health workforce, creating resilient, climate-proof health systems to protect health and save lives;

invest in proven solutions; just 5 interventions – from heat-health warning systems, to clean household energy, to efficient pricing of fossil fuels – would save almost 2 million lives a year, and bring US$ 4 in benefits for each dollar invested;

build greater focus on the role of cities in health outcomes, through more sustainable urban design, clean energy, resilient housing, and improved sanitation; and

increase protections for and restoration of nature and biodiversity, recognizing the synergistic health benefits of clean air, water and food security.

“Health is the lived experience of climate change,” [What? Who writes this unintelligible gibberish?—Nass] said Dr Maria Neira, Director, Environment, Climate Change and Health, WHO. “By prioritizing health in every aspect of climate action, we can unlock significant benefits for public health, climate resilience, security, and economic stability. Health is the argument we need to catalyze urgent and large-scale action in this critical moment.” [In other words, our funding requests will now threaten poor health if our demands are not met.—Nass]

But here is what this is really about:

As the world grapples with the escalating climate crisis, the need for substantial financial resources to support developing countries in their energy transition has never been more urgent. Current projections indicate that annual international investments in climate action must increase by at least $1 trillion annually by 2030 for developing countries (excluding China) to meet their energy transition needs. While this figure may seem daunting, there is a silver lining: the money is available within the global financial system. The challenge lies in unlocking these funds and channeling them effectively towards climate action. The key to unleashing this financial potential lies in the hands of governments. By revamping existing systems and implementing additional mechanisms, generating climate finance is not only possible but within reach. This article explores various avenues to mobilize the necessary funds and presents compelling reasons why such investments are crucial for our collective future.

