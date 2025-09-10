I think it was mostly completed without benefit of subject matter experts. It is not clear how far the EPA and USDA will be willing to go to achieve the aspirations, which are often only vaguely spelled out.

It will take more than the 3 years and 4 months left in the Trump administration to accomplish these goals, especially given the great deal of institutional churn that is far from ending.

The report shows a lack of appreciation for the crisis that farming is in. The US lost 160,000 farmers between 2017 and 2024. There are 1.9 million farms left, and the average age of farmers still standing is 58. Doing more of the same, with just a little bit more help, will not stave off the farm bankruptcies — after 5 consecutive years in which the median American farmer and rancher earned negative income, and only stayed afloat through off-farm labor and gov’t grants. Except the grants went to the biggest farmers, who expanded , using the money to buy up the failing farms, while the little guys are suffering from lack of liquidity and inability to get reasonable loans. Farmers growing the hig nutrient density fruits and vegetables that are in such short supply get almost no government assistance, which is geared to single crops and large producers. These are USDA numbers I cite.

Our food quality is awful, as growers and processors compete in a race to the bottom due to historically low commodity prices they receive, across the board. Check out these graphs to see how the price of food in 2023 dollars compares to historical levels.

It seems they don’t grasp the severity of the crisis inside the Beltway yet. It is our job to make this clear and try to get effective actions that will keep our family farmers on the land. Our health and our food security depend on it.

Here is the MAHA Strategy Report.

Here is FarmAction’s assessment of the Report:

MAHA Strategy Underwhelms Amid Industry Pressure