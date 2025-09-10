Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
15m

Unfortunately, MAHA/MAGA have been payed off. Trump took big pharma money yet that’s ok because Trump plays 4D chess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Me's avatar
Me
35m

Thank you Dr. Nash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture