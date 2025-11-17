I am old. I have seen a lot since getting a medical license 45 years ago. Lots of interesting ideas and lots of drugs and devices have come and gone. Lots of diets have come and gone. Or the stuff is still here but we don’t know how good it is.

The “science” has been a captive of the “money.” The most interesting and cheapest ideas never got a hearing, because they couldn’t be patented.

So I was very skeptical about what I heard at the MAHA Summit. There were many tech bros with great ideas about everything HEALTH, from better medical billing to Neuralink implants, supplements, monitors, CrispR, etc. And to me it was business as usual. How will the NIH, for example, choose where to put its research dollars? Will the flashiest pitch win? I heard a lot of great salesmen with a lot of enthusiasm for what technology will do to save us. But I have seen technology replace time with patients and nursing staff — and who thinks the healthcare system is better now than it was 20 years ago, before we had the electronic medical record and doctors looked at you instead of typing? Where is the evidence that technology has improved lifespan (it hasn’t) or quality of life (when economically we are in worse shape)?

IMHO, technology has transferred money from the working and middle classes to the tech savvy, similar to how the Reagan revolution created tax-free zones where Mexicans and Nicaraguans and so many others could work for pennies for American companies to outcompete American workers, with no tariffs on the foreign work products. Then there was NAFTA and GATT, also schemes to globalize and transfer wealth away from workers.

Well, MAHA Action is broadcasting the MAHA Summit event tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 17, at 11 am ET, and so I wanted to let readers know in case they wish to tune in. The problem is that there is no link provided. And “Link in bio” does not mean anything to me. Hopefully you can find a link tomorrow under the MAHA Action twitter handle.

https://x.com/MAHA_Action/status/1990147689435087066