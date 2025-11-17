Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Dave Scrimshaw
1h

Your opening statement reminded me of this: Ecclesiastes 2:12‑17 12So I decided to compare wisdom with foolishness and madness (for who can do this better than I, the king?). 13I thought, 'Wisdom is better than foolishness, just as light is better than darkness. 14For the wise can see where they are going, but fools walk in the dark.' Yet I saw that the wise and the foolish share the same fate. 15Both will die. So I said to myself, 'Since I will end up the same as the fool, what's the value of all my wisdom? This is all so meaningless!' 16For the wise and the foolish both die. The wise will not be remembered any longer than the fool. In the days to come, both will be forgotten.

17So I came to hate life because everything done here under the sun is so troubling. Everything is meaningless—like chasing the wind."

David Ransil
1h

I thought MAHA was supposed to be a return to the basics: real food, less dependence on drugs and vaccines, exercise, trying to reduce the barrage of chemicals in our environment. So now it's about the next tech advancement from the Tech Bros? Who have no understanding of biology or the basics of health, but would presumably make a killing from their wares? How did this movement get so co-opted?

