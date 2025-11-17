The MAHA Summit
I had trouble getting enthusiastic
I am old. I have seen a lot since getting a medical license 45 years ago. Lots of interesting ideas and lots of drugs and devices have come and gone. Lots of diets have come and gone. Or the stuff is still here but we don’t know how good it is.
The “science” has been a captive of the “money.” The most interesting and cheapest ideas never got a hearing, because they couldn’t be patented.
So I was very skeptical about what I heard at the MAHA Summit. There were many tech bros with great ideas about everything HEALTH, from better medical billing to Neuralink implants, supplements, monitors, CrispR, etc. And to me it was business as usual. How will the NIH, for example, choose where to put its research dollars? Will the flashiest pitch win? I heard a lot of great salesmen with a lot of enthusiasm for what technology will do to save us. But I have seen technology replace time with patients and nursing staff — and who thinks the healthcare system is better now than it was 20 years ago, before we had the electronic medical record and doctors looked at you instead of typing? Where is the evidence that technology has improved lifespan (it hasn’t) or quality of life (when economically we are in worse shape)?
IMHO, technology has transferred money from the working and middle classes to the tech savvy, similar to how the Reagan revolution created tax-free zones where Mexicans and Nicaraguans and so many others could work for pennies for American companies to outcompete American workers, with no tariffs on the foreign work products. Then there was NAFTA and GATT, also schemes to globalize and transfer wealth away from workers.
Well, MAHA Action is broadcasting the MAHA Summit event tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 17, at 11 am ET, and so I wanted to let readers know in case they wish to tune in. The problem is that there is no link provided. And “Link in bio” does not mean anything to me. Hopefully you can find a link tomorrow under the MAHA Action twitter handle.
Your opening statement reminded me of this: Ecclesiastes 2:12‑17 12So I decided to compare wisdom with foolishness and madness (for who can do this better than I, the king?). 13I thought, 'Wisdom is better than foolishness, just as light is better than darkness. 14For the wise can see where they are going, but fools walk in the dark.' Yet I saw that the wise and the foolish share the same fate. 15Both will die. So I said to myself, 'Since I will end up the same as the fool, what's the value of all my wisdom? This is all so meaningless!' 16For the wise and the foolish both die. The wise will not be remembered any longer than the fool. In the days to come, both will be forgotten.
17So I came to hate life because everything done here under the sun is so troubling. Everything is meaningless—like chasing the wind."
I thought MAHA was supposed to be a return to the basics: real food, less dependence on drugs and vaccines, exercise, trying to reduce the barrage of chemicals in our environment. So now it's about the next tech advancement from the Tech Bros? Who have no understanding of biology or the basics of health, but would presumably make a killing from their wares? How did this movement get so co-opted?