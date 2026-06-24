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And if the early reactions are any indication, audiences are not leaving unchanged.

Some walked out inspired.

Some walked out angry.

Some walked out emotional.

But almost everyone walked out asking the same question:

How do we make sure this doesn’t happen again?

Duty to Disobey tells the stories of military service members who faced immense pressure to comply with policies they believed violated their conscience, their oath, or their principles.

These individuals paid a price for standing by their convictions.

Their stories are powerful. Their courage is undeniable. And their experiences raise questions every American should be willing to confront.

As June 30 approaches, we’re asking you to help make this film impossible to ignore.

Buy your tickets. Invite your friends. Share the trailer. Start the conversation.

Because whether you agree with every decision made by those featured in the film or not, the questions at the heart of their stories matter.

What happens when authority and conscience collide?

What is the cost of standing alone?

And what does it mean to remain true to your principles when everything is on the line?

Join us for this one-night-only theatrical event and experience the film people across the country are already talking about.

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We’ll see you in the theater.

Standing together,

The Children’s Health Defense Team

P.S. We are just one week away from opening night. Don’t wait until the last minute to reserve your seats. Gather your friends and family and be part of this nationwide event on June 30.