Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Sunny Reads's avatar
Sunny Reads
6h

Thanks for this reminder, Dr. Nass. I look forward to watching the film and your appearance, which I hope has viewers seeking out your highly regarded and trusted work. I truly hope this movie reaches far and wide!

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Randall Robinson's avatar
Randall Robinson
5h

I'll be watching it with you down the road in Nashville next Tuesday. We must support this significant documentary!

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