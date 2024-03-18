A reader has urged me several times to post this document. I discussed it on my anthrax blog when it first came out in October of 2021. Here it is and every doctor who used these drugs to treat COVID should print it out and keep a copy in case they are ever challenged.

(Prescription of Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine as Off-Label Medicines for the Prevention or Treatment of Covid-19 | Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers)

What makes this legal opinion so special is that the authors thoroughly reviewed the medical literature and explained why these two drugs are likely to work and are safe.

But more than that, the authors examined statements made by the FDA, CDC, NIH and WHO about the two drugs. They show that the agencies’ statements are contradictory and their conclusions don’t hold water. It is a masterful document. Over 40 pages chock full of gotcha’s.

On the basis of this analysis, the medical board of Nebraska was told it could not go after medical professionals for using these drugs to treat COVID, and that doctors were given safe harbor for their use. In a sea of lies and misinformation, this is a beacon of light.