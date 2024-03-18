The Nebraska Attorney General's Opinion on Off-Label Prescribing for COVID
This is by far the best and most complete legal discussion of the topic of HCQ and IVM prescribing I've ever seen--and I have recommended it for many legal proceedings
A reader has urged me several times to post this document. I discussed it on my anthrax blog when it first came out in October of 2021. Here it is and every doctor who used these drugs to treat COVID should print it out and keep a copy in case they are ever challenged.
(Prescription of Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine as Off-Label Medicines for the Prevention or Treatment of Covid-19 | Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers)
What makes this legal opinion so special is that the authors thoroughly reviewed the medical literature and explained why these two drugs are likely to work and are safe.
But more than that, the authors examined statements made by the FDA, CDC, NIH and WHO about the two drugs. They show that the agencies’ statements are contradictory and their conclusions don’t hold water. It is a masterful document. Over 40 pages chock full of gotcha’s.
On the basis of this analysis, the medical board of Nebraska was told it could not go after medical professionals for using these drugs to treat COVID, and that doctors were given safe harbor for their use. In a sea of lies and misinformation, this is a beacon of light.
Dr. Nass, I intend to read every page of it. I know a doctor who had his nurse call in a script of ivermectin so she wouldn't have to get so bad and have to go to the hospital. The pharmacist refused to fill it! Others on his list also refused. She ended up going to hospital, 3 days later was put on a respirator and died the next day. Pharmacists weren't filling HCQ scripts either. His hands were totally tied. He said that big money had to have been given to them and knew then that many in our medical industry were corrupt. He said that in 1987 over 3 billion patients had taken ivermectin for scabies and other infections and for an anti-inflam with no bad side effects. - - - I'm retired & watched every one of Fauci's afternoon talks, and when Pres Trump mentioned HCQ and later on ivermectin, Fauci immediately dismissed them as being unable to help, and the media even called ivermectin horse paste.
Every world leader under the spell of the WEF was instructed to use the term, "isn't that a horse dewormer" in their daily briefings. I watched Ashley Bloomfield do it in NZ. It was so obviously orchestrated.