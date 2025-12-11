Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
2h

The old AF saying is "You know you are over the target when you get FLAK". I've gotten FLAK for more than 50 yrs. Thank the Lord for His strong, sustaining arms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
homedetective's avatar
homedetective
2h

Meryl, your paper is linked here:

http://www.whale.to/vaccine/anthrax_epizootic.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture