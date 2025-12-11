Just before leaving home, I discovered that The New American (which has interviewed me several times over the past 6 years) not only featured a Steven Hatfill interview and commentary with some nasty remarks about me, but also separately posted Hatfill’s expanded litany of lies about me. They had made no journalistic effort to ask me about his claims, to notify me of their publication, etc. Defamation? Journalistic malpractice, which is pretty common these days?

I was not happy, and contacted The New American, suggesting they post a correction. I specifically addressed all the points in his letter that were untrue. They posted my response, along with an old video. Since I am not a subscriber, I don’t know what is in the video or when I recorded it.

FWIW (and that is probably not very much) here is their new posting, which reproduced what I had sent them.

https://thenewamerican.com/us/maha-heavy-hitter-strikes-back-against-attacks/