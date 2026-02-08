No one at the UN explained why our current financial architecture needed to be rejiggered. It had something to do with Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. It was no longer fit for purpose, you see.

Now I understand the hurry at rolling these products out. If the Epstein files had not been released (thank Tom Massie and Ro Khanna for that!!!) we might never have known of the criminal network behind all this Sustainable Development/Agenda 2030 nonsense and the Climate Change/Biodiversity fantasies that are still being used to wipe out western economies and grab our land for “conservation.”

Here is the plan, brilliantly evasive:

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/our-common-agenda-policy-brief-international-finance-architecture-en.pdf

The pitch is so weak. We need more money to save the planet from climate change and do all the other DEI things, so we have to blow up the financial system to create more money for nothing (and chicks for free?). Read the PURPOSE:

So here is what is coming:

Global Economic Governance!!!

Debt Relief

Low interest rates, etc.

Like I said, money for nothing—except you just have to give up your ability to transact freely and privately. Oh, and you must BELIEVE in fairy tales, such as the one that says the UN, Jeffrey Epstein and his far-flung network are devoted to the Sustainable Development Goals and just want us to be equal. Maurice Strong, architect of Agenda 21, Agenda 2015 and thus Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development, didn’t really mean it when he said we had to destroy industrial society, did he?

Now I just have to show you some of the highlights of this 35 page pamphlet.

We keep it democratic (yes or no?) but we need an “Apex Body” to control the new financial architecture. And how does global governance align with democracy? Will we send our electronic voting machines to Africa so everyone gets a vote, wink wink?

How juvenile is the language above? They sure do keep it vague. They don’t tell you what the UN admitted in 2024: it wants to be able to start collecting taxes for itself—and in 2025 began the process by imposing them on maritime transport.

Digitalization appears. How does that make things sustainable? And please tell me if anyone, anywhere, ever was able to “incentivize” the paying of taxes? Taxes only get paid when the consequences of not paying them are pretty severe. Is the UN now calling the stick a carrot?

As you can see, the UN is short on detail, high on its own supply of SDG nonsense, and very optimistic about creating money from thin air to lend at long terms for low interest rates to borrowers who have never paid loans back before. Won’t this be a jolly new financial architecture?

And behind the scenes, Jeffrey Epstein was garnering money from his billionaire associates (along with garnering lots of blackmail so his co-conspirators don’t get cold feet) to spend on the developers of this new system, while keeping a pretty penny for himself and spreading a bit around, too. It was a brilliant scheme, but rotten at its core. Fueled by secret activities and hidden agendas, sprinkled with child abuse. Based on the lies of Agenda 2030 and the dire (false) need for pandemic planning.

They almost got away with it.

Now we need to stop the Clarity Act from becoming law. We need to derail this train at every station, and we need to do it now.

Europeans need to get a pair and say no more, we are done with the climate bullshit and the deindustrialization of our societies. I suggest you repeat the old general strikes from a couple of generations ago. Stop the economic activity—that seems to be the only thing that will topple a parliamentary government anymore. Throw the criminals out. It has been far too long that you have suffered under this band of thieves and pedophiles.