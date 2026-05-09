It would allow small, custom slaughterhouses or farmers to butcher animals and sell dirtly to consumers. I suggest if you want access to higher quality, lower cost meat produced locally in NH, where you have the possibility of knowing how the animals were raised and what they were fed, call the Governor’s office to let her know.

You might also ask her to participate in the PRIME Bill pilot program, allowing 5 custom slaughterhouses in each state to sell direct to consumer without USDA rigmarole. This passed the US House last week and is expected to pass the Senate soon.

USDA inspections have failed to prevent contaminated or adulterated meat from entering our food chain. Local meat, butchered and sold locally, has historically been the best guarantee of safety, and allows for better animal treatment—avoiding long trips in crowded cattle cars and sometimes waits of days before the animals are butchered. Not to mention the lack of local facilities for USDA-inspections and processing.

This is a first step to breaking loose from the USDA stranglehold over all meat sold in the US.