Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Darlene Roy's avatar
Darlene Roy
16h

Wow this is excellent news. I hope it happens. NH farmers have been strangled so long waiting for usda appointments. Now we just need people to step up and open slaughterhouses!!

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Dr. Karreman's avatar
Dr. Karreman
15h

Great news! We just got inspected for Custom Exempt here in NC (9CFR 313). Hopefully we'll be able to do the PRIME pilot program somehow.

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