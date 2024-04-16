The NIH Director says we are already totally prepared for "emerging threats" -- so why would we want to put the WHO in charge?
And why not add a little Gain of Function too? she thinks...
https://www.medpagetoday.com/opinion/faustfiles/109672
from Monica Bertagnolli, the new head of the NIH:
We continue to study COVID-19 as well as other emerging threats, and I think we'd do very well if we hit a challenge again. NIAID [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] has a program that is going continuously to innovate in methods for vaccine generation, for identification and diagnosis of emerging threats, for observation from the community and clinical environment, and for being able to both monitor and respond very quickly. I think it's actually pretty exciting to see things that are going on behind the scenes here at NIH for all the new threats. And so I think we are going to be as ready as any government or organization could possibly be.
We can learn a tremendous amount about viruses from any number of different methods of studying them. I do know that gain-of-function, looking at the hypermutable region of the genome of a virus that might code a particular area of importance for susceptibility, might be a good bet to kind of try to be able to get ahead of something before it truly emerges. But that kind of research certainly comes with risks and we have really worked hard to come up with very, very stringent oversight and containment procedures to make that type of research -- if it is to occur -- as absolutely safe as possible. You know, the bottom line is the benefit of any research like that has got to exceed the risk. And so that's why any kind of gain-of-function research for infectious agents is taken very, very seriously.
They ARE the threat, create one to mitigate to enable control. COVID was NOT an accident nor will the next one already in the works
The NIH (National Institute of Health) is just another expensive bureaucratic program. The only way to prevent illness would not make make money for commercial interests. It starts with taking personal responsibility for one's own health. The Medical Industry with its drugs, treatments, and injections has lowered the mental and physical health of every American. Illness is rampant!
It was not this way, until the government got involved. Big Brother government does not have the expertise to make health decisions. It has contributed to the destruction of the soil, the crops, the farm animals, the environment and everything it has touched. It's at the point, where the government as it exists today...must be curtailed. It's too massive with far too many inefficient, costly and corrupt bureaus. It has put America into drastic debt.