The Ninnies move forward: Evil Ursula to replace her COVID vaccine deals with military equipment deals
She was Germany's defense minister, so she knows all about the benefits of military spending. Belt-tightening coming for Europeans...
I had several posts taken down from my substack because they included full text articles, so I will no longer be able to provide full texts from readers. Here are excerpts:
Hours after the U.S. suspended military aid for Ukraine, the European Union proposed a $158 billion fund to bolster military spending and support Kyiv, part of the most ambitious defense-spending package in the bloc’s post-Cold War history.
EU leaders will hash out terms over coming weeks, including at a summit on Thursday. The plan’s fate will signal whether Europe can rise to the challenge of President Trump’s pullback from Ukraine and the threat to the continent’s security posed by Russia.
“We are living in an era of rearmament,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “And Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending.”…
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has spent some $70 billion in military aid on Ukraine compared with $52 billion from the EU. The Trump administration is also pushing European NATO allies to spend 5% of their economic output on defense. On average, EU military spending is currently 2.1% of GDP.
Excuse me, but you repeated yourself: Replaced COVID vax deals with Military Equipment deals. They are one in the same. I told my congregation when this started it was a bio-weapon. When I was on mobility in the AF in the 80's, I worked with doctors (I was a chaplain or "sky pilot"). We had some advance info on how ww3 would start and what things would look like.
dictators don't represent the people.... European people don't want war