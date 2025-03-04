https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/eu-chief-offers-member-states-urgent-plan-to-boost-defense-spending-ec0c09d7

I had several posts taken down from my substack because they included full text articles, so I will no longer be able to provide full texts from readers. Here are excerpts:

Hours after the U.S. suspended military aid for Ukraine, the European Union proposed a $158 billion fund to bolster military spending and support Kyiv, part of the most ambitious defense-spending package in the bloc’s post-Cold War history.

EU leaders will hash out terms over coming weeks, including at a summit on Thursday. The plan’s fate will signal whether Europe can rise to the challenge of President Trump’s pullback from Ukraine and the threat to the continent’s security posed by Russia.

“We are living in an era of rearmament,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “And Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending.”…