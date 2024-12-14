The NY Times still has a following, but for how long? Soon people will realize it has become the star of yellow (gotcha!) journalism, most useful for washing windows
Aaron Siri, whose efforts the article is really about, responds
Today the NY Times ran a hit piece about how Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s close associate Aaron Siri (perhaps the best lawyer I know, a brilliant and hard-working man) is trying to take away polio vaccines—because RFK said he was not going to take away anyone’s vaccines, and they want to imply he lied, and the NYT wants to get everyone angry over this.
Of course that is not what RFK nor Siri is trying to do. But this article really upset one of my doctor friends, who has been emailing me about it. The point of the article was to tar RFK as a witch doctor through his associate Siri. And to do so the story needed to be twisted.
Here is the TIMES article, painful to read as it is chock full of innuendo and half truths and spin. https://t.co/NGda615EDz and a graphic from it:
Here is Aaron Siri’s response: https://x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1867662264255300038
Thanks so much for this. Kennedy's being attacked on all sides: AMA. Big Pharma, Food industry, etc., to keep him from being approved by the Senate and the House. The public needs to know this and contact the legislators.
When I was in the office of the CDC director Tom Frieden, MD, MPH some years ago, I saw on the whiteboard outside his office that vaccine-generated polio exceeded wild polio infections in a part of Africa. As soon as his assistant saw what caught my eye, he shut the door.
Too many decades of lies and deceit.