Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Traderfran's avatar
Traderfran
1hEdited

As an alternative.. if the governor is a real jerk.... buy a portion of the steer/lamb/cambriota from the farmer and when it is taken to the 'butcher' it is yours... not needing a certified facility. Many in states with those regulations enjoy fresh meat by 'owning' the animal. Personally know about this... I just received a steer quarter... which I have owned for a number of months... it was mine...Not anyone elses and the butcher was butchering according to my instructions. Delicious. Oh, P.S. this was a grass fed steer which has taken months and months to feed out... lean, mean, but delicious. Only needing salt and pepper... because it really has a flavor.... not just the sauce you put on it.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

The Jungle was written in 1901! We still have that mental attitude today at the FDA. Sadly, it is a major detriment to the survival of farm families. If they were doing their job at the FDA they would be demanding that the concentrated Feed lots eliminate E Coli and C Diff contamination of their cattle. It is reported that 6% of the cattle are either infected with C. Diff that kills over 30,000 Americans each year and I don't recall how many from E-Coli! Instead they keep hammering the local farmer. Criminal! Small farmer doesn't have the political clout or the money to massage the politician!

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