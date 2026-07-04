The On-Farm Slaughter bill was passed by both houses in the NH legislature, and has been sitting on the governor's desk. She signed 74 bills but not this one, yet
PLEASE consider (all you New Hampshirites and your friends and relatives) calling her office and telling her how much this bill means to you
It would provide access to local meat, cheaper prices, and probably save a number of NH farmers from going under.
Right now, all meat sold in the US must go through a USDA-inspected facility. NH does not have enough space at its (only) 4 USDA-inspected facilities to handle the livestock raised here. So livestock must be shipped long distances, in all kinds of weather, entailing high costs and being harmful to the animals, simply to be allowed to sell the meat legally.
This bill would allow small farmers to butcher (on the farm or at a local, custom slaughterhouse) and sell up to 3 cows or 5 pigs or 10 sheep or goats per month to local customers, without going through a USDA-inspected facility. Local customers would know where their meat came from (impossible today) and could choose to purchase from the farmer of their choice.
New Hampshire would be the first state to do this. It would be a challenge to federal, USDA control of meat sales—yet it is necessary given the stranglehold the international meatpacking industry, a near monopoly, has on meat sales in the US and globally.
USDA inspections are no guarantee of meat quality. There is a shortage of inspectors. And food was never intended by the Founders to be regulated in Washington.
USDA inspections have become the mechanism that guarantees meat shortages, high prices, and the destruction of local farm economies.
As an alternative.. if the governor is a real jerk.... buy a portion of the steer/lamb/cambriota from the farmer and when it is taken to the 'butcher' it is yours... not needing a certified facility. Many in states with those regulations enjoy fresh meat by 'owning' the animal. Personally know about this... I just received a steer quarter... which I have owned for a number of months... it was mine...Not anyone elses and the butcher was butchering according to my instructions. Delicious. Oh, P.S. this was a grass fed steer which has taken months and months to feed out... lean, mean, but delicious. Only needing salt and pepper... because it really has a flavor.... not just the sauce you put on it.
The Jungle was written in 1901! We still have that mental attitude today at the FDA. Sadly, it is a major detriment to the survival of farm families. If they were doing their job at the FDA they would be demanding that the concentrated Feed lots eliminate E Coli and C Diff contamination of their cattle. It is reported that 6% of the cattle are either infected with C. Diff that kills over 30,000 Americans each year and I don't recall how many from E-Coli! Instead they keep hammering the local farmer. Criminal! Small farmer doesn't have the political clout or the money to massage the politician!