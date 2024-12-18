Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterThe other talks at the Alaskans for Freedom conference are availableCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe other talks at the Alaskans for Freedom conference are availableRyan Cole, Ilona Farr, Brian Hooker, Theresa Long, me, Joel WalskogMeryl NassDec 18, 202413Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterThe other talks at the Alaskans for Freedom conference are availableCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Sharehttps://ak4pf.org/2024-alaskans-4-personal-freedom-conference/13Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterThe other talks at the Alaskans for Freedom conference are availableCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11SharePrevious
The anchored truth and wisdom and integrity of you and your colleagues is far stronger than the bullshit narrative .. And yet, they are Still doing this, and still being believed ... https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/what-is-maha-health-wellness-movement-rfk-jr-policies.html
UGH!! Multiple articles on MAHA, the Means siblings, and NY Magazine's dumb-ass "Maps", that they present as guides to succinctly understand (judge / hate / dismiss / kill curiosity), about whoever they throw in there.
The audacity to "Map" the MAHA movement, and criticize every associated person, as if they're remotely qualified to do so.
And of course New York Magazine (of the cringe Kamala Coconut - Dancing Dems cover) was lying about hydroxychloroquine, and everything else ...
https://www.google.com/search?q=%22nymag.com%22+%22hydroxychloroquine%22&rlz=1CAWAFN_enUS1037&oq=%22nymag.com%22+%22hydroxychloroquine%22&aqs=chrome..69i57j33i160l4j33i299l3.11329j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
- One good use for google. Can easily check track records, and follow the trail of they-got-everything-wrong.