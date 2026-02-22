These pesticide section and the E.O. were probably drafted by Bayer’s lawyers. In particular, the E.O. issues a carve-out ONLY for Glyphosate, a clear message it was initiated by the main seller of glyphosate in the US, Bayer. However, the Supreme Court case is named Monsanto v Durnell, since the case was filed before Bayer bought Monsanto.

Below are the major issues with the proposed pestide section of the 2026 Farm Bill. And how the E.O. fits in. 14 slides. If you are in a rush, just read the headlines for the main ideas.

Below, you can see the arguments made so far for lawsuits that will challenge the E.O.

The administration has appointed the 4 people above so that the fox can guard the EPA henhouse and its staff, preventing policies that will harm their industries. The E.O. transferring authority to the USDA is a safeguard: if EPA somehow gets out of hand, the USDA can be summoned to overrule EPA.

Now don’t you want to rush out and make some calls to Congressmembers to tell them that none of this is acceptable? You can watch the bill markup, scheduled to start at 1 pm tomorrow, February 23 here: https://agriculture.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=8094

This post gives you the Agriculture Committee members’ contact information:

Here are 5 myths that the industry is spreading about pesticides. Get the real facts: