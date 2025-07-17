FACT SHEET ON THE PESTICIDE LIABILITY SHIELD

1. Bayer purchased Monsanto in 2018 and took on its liability for glyphosate, the best-selling herbicide in the world. In court, glyphosate has been found to cause non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and legal victories for "failure to warn" have cost Bayer $10 billion.

2. Since Bayer bought Monsanto, its stock price has dropped 70%, to $8.08 today.

3. As a result, Bayer has used a 6-pronged strategy to get out from under glyphosate's legal liabilities.

4. Its boldest move is to attempt to get Congress to pass legislation shielding it from all legal liability for "failure to warn" of potential injuries--not just for glyphosate, but for all pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, now and in future.

5. The only consumer product to have such a liability shield is vaccines, and we know where that has led: to poorly tested and manufactured COVID vaccines with no manufacturer liability for their shoddy products.

6. The proposed liability legislation could even prevent agencies like CDC or NIH from issuing recommendations about the health consequences of pesticide use.

7. Passing such a law is a LOSE-LOSE for American citizens, and the sole beneficiary is the chemical industry. Not only would injured Americans be blocked from seeking damages for injuries from these products' failure to warn of known risks, but a legal liability shield is an invitation to the industry to forego safety testing since it can only hurt them, and to manufacture their products as cheaply as possible.

8. Obviously, a bill like this cannot pass in the light of day. Instead, it must be sneaked through Congress in darkness, before Americans find out what is happening.

9. And so that is exactly what is happening. A rider to provide a liability shield via restrictions to pesticide labeling was slipped into an Appropriations bill 3 days ago with only 24 hours' notice, and the bill language was approved by the Interior Subcommittee the next day, in a strict party line vote, 8 R votes to approve and 5 D votes against the bill.

10. But before the liability shield makes it to the floor of Congress, the bill it was placed in must get through mark-up by the full Appropriations Committee, which will meet on Tuesday, July 22 to vote on the bill, including the pesticide rider.

11. There are 63 members of the full Appropriations Committee. They will not want it known that they voted in favor of giving chemical companies a liability shield. Some of their offices are even denying the bill rider will do that. Shining a bright light on them is what is critical. We need lots of calls!

12. Our job is to tell the Members that the rider (Section 453) must be defeated or removed. They must vote:

a) in favor of an amendment to remove it, which we expect will be offered or

b) they must vote against the Appropriations bill if the liability shield is included.

Here are the names and numbers of the Republican members of the committee. We expect the Democrats will vote against the Appropriations bill, but perhaps some will be induced to vote with the Republicans. We need the members to know the country is watching this!

At the link below is the full list of members:

https://appropriations.house.gov/about/membership

Tell Congress: Don't give pesticide companies a free pass to continue poisoning American kids. Remove Section 453.

