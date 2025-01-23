The US stopped using oral live polio vaccines for this reason in 1999, because all recent cases were due to vaccine-strain viruses that back-mutated to virulence. It has long been known that some vaccine recipients never stop producing the virus. So there is nothing new at all in this announcement.

https://www.vax-before-travel.com/2025/01/21/germany-confirms-11-additional-poliovirus-detections

In 2024, many European countries detected poliovirus in wastewater systems, signaling the once-eradicated disease's potential resurgence.

According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), poliovirus continues to be detected in Bonn, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Sachsen, and Bayern, Germany. As of January 15, 2025, eleven circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2-positive environmental samples were collected in November and December 2024.

This pathogen is not the wild poliovirus type but originates from the oral polio vaccine, which contains weakened but live polioviruses. The weakened vaccine viruses can be excreted and spread by vaccinated people.

Germany's last case of wild poliovirus was recorded in 1990.