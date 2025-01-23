The polio vaccine scaremongers are at it again
Germany had 11 "polio detections"--but the last wild polio CASE was in 1990. All this means is some vaccinated Germans have the vaccine virus in their gut forever, and in their poop.
The US stopped using oral live polio vaccines for this reason in 1999, because all recent cases were due to vaccine-strain viruses that back-mutated to virulence. It has long been known that some vaccine recipients never stop producing the virus. So there is nothing new at all in this announcement.
In 2024, many European countries detected poliovirus in wastewater systems, signaling the once-eradicated disease's potential resurgence.
According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), poliovirus continues to be detected in Bonn, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Sachsen, and Bayern, Germany. As of January 15, 2025, eleven circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2-positive environmental samples were collected in November and December 2024.
This pathogen is not the wild poliovirus type but originates from the oral polio vaccine, which contains weakened but live polioviruses. The weakened vaccine viruses can be excreted and spread by vaccinated people.
Germany's last case of wild poliovirus was recorded in 1990.
Dr. Jonas Salk said, "The polio vaccine probably caused more polio than it prevented." Back in the day, for a few months I dated the daughter of the doctor who was Dr. Salk's assistant in developing the vaccine. During the course of that relationship I asked her if she got the vaccine. Her answer was interesting: "No. My father wouldn't let me. He said it wasn't safe."
There was a doctor in North Carolina who was into using massive doses of Vitamin C to detoxify the bloodstream. He successfully used it to help people who had been bitten by venomous snakes, He came to the conclusion that the ice cream trucks in his town were dangerous, because they would propagate bacteria, every time the lid was raised on the container in the truck.and the temperature would go up. He had the city council remove the ice cream truck one summer and the polio rate in the town dropped 90%. He said that milk and sugar were the perfect media for creating bacteria. Its interesting that Franklin Delano Roosevelt loved ice cream; and the ice cream socials his family had in the summer...and he became a polio victim.