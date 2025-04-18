The President has released his official assessment of the COVID pandemic origin, response and cover-up
This is important for everyone to look at. It draws from Congressional hearings and investigations.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/
The format is very simple and easy to peruse quickly, for example:
While I believe we still do not know the origin of COVID, which could have been created in many countries as a biowarfare agent, and could have been deliberately released, this is a very important start to the official unravel felling of our last five years.
Read and enjoy!
I bet the mass media will ignore it!
Note the statement near the end, under "COVID-19 Misinformation":
"Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency."
Mislead. As in, present tense. Let's watch and see if that is changed to "misled," past tense.
There are several important statements and acknowledgements on this WH page. Very good to see. But there remains the elephant in the room. The US government is at least partly responsible for killing millions and poisoning billions around the world. And no one has even gone to jail for it.